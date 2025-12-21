The Professor's Record with David Clements
BOMBSHELL: Tarrant County Hart Intercivic Machines Flip Votes and Manipulate Ballot Images
Guest post by By Erin Clements
Jan 20
•
Professor David Clements
124
6
40
Thy Will Be Done: A Case Presented on Earth and in Heaven
By David K. Clements
Jan 18
•
Professor David Clements
238
21
45
28:45
We the People’s Weapon: Letters of Marque Against the Cartel Rig
By David K. Clements
Jan 4
•
Professor David Clements
328
19
65
23:44
December 2025
The Immediate Liberation of Tina Peters: A Plain Reckoning
By David K. Clements
Dec 21, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
438
22
100
21:39
The First Organized Crime Syndicate: Lucifer’s Mafia and the Cosmic Turf War
By David K. Clements
Dec 14, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
780
44
161
24:02
November 2025
“Reclaiming America’s Stories: The Nonlinear War of Soft Power.”
By David K. Clements
Nov 30, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
651
82
134
23:05
Ten Lessons from the Sufferings of Richard Wurmbrand
By David K. Clements
Nov 23, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
193
56
40
16:32
Pharisees of the Feed: Tucker Sat at a Table with a Sinner, Oh My!
By David K. Clements
Nov 9, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
358
81
61
27:04
The Unfinished Term: How Trump Claims His Next Presidency
By David K. Clements
Nov 2, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
282
50
43
20:34
October 2025
MAGA’s Anthem of Joy: The Lord’s Laughter Breaks the Enemy
By David K. Clements
Oct 26, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
310
56
59
15:28
Leviathan’s Tentacles: Dominion Voting Sacrificed - Meet the New Tentacle Replacing It—Liberty Vote
By David K. Clements
Oct 19, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
199
40
49
22:37
MKUltra’s Shadow: A Demonic War for Humanity’s Mind
By David K. Clements
Oct 12, 2025
•
Professor David Clements
296
54
86
25:49
