The Professor's Record with David Clements

The Professor's Record with David Clements

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jayne Neal's avatar
Jayne Neal
17h

The word bombshell doesn’t even cover it! More like 10 megaton nuclear blast. This can not be ignored or covered up any longer. Our great God has seen fit to reveal it. Thank you for everything

Reply
Share
Lynn Hansz's avatar
Lynn Hansz
17h

Erin, this needs to be shared Far and wide. Somebody in the DOJ or the Trump administration needs to do something BEFORE the mid terms. Thanks for this.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Professor David Clements · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture