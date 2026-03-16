Camelot’s Shadows: Money Changers, Martyrs, and the Everlasting Kingdom

AFTER JFK’S DEATH, Jackie Onassis once said: “Don’t let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Camelot.”

The series “Love Story” has captured the nation’s attention. I can see why.

The Kennedys, invoking Camelot’s chivalric ideal—JFK Jr., America’s favorite son, embodying the knight’s traits of courage, honor, and truthfulness. His outsider bride, Carolyn Bessette, a singular beauty. The tabloid covers seared into my memory.

I, a pauper from the trailer park, shared in America’s consciousness of our modern-day prince, and imagined what it must be like to be so handsome, important, with a presidential future all but guaranteed. I admit giving little thought to what it would feel like. Growing up knowing your own government, or the money changers behind it, assassinated your father.

The mask you would have to wear. Was Jr. a neutralized and overprotected vessel? Or a Bruce Wayne archetype, a playboy for the cameras by day, and scheming avenger dreaming of retribution against his father’s murderers by night?

I don’t know.

Before we could get an answer, like the famous pilot, Amelia Earhart, who disappeared without warning, Jr. and Carolyn (and her sister) vanished. Declass inbound on one pilot. Earhart didn’t vanish. She was taken prisoner and ignored by our government.

How about another declass, this time with Jr.? Conspiracy theories abound. Strange sightings make me think I’m losing my mind. So, don’t ask this crazy pauper what he believes. It’s irrelevant. Just know I’ve had a dream where America’s prince would come back, become the 48th President, however insane that may be. It would certainly make one hell of a movie.

Rather than speculate, I’ll examine the world I can see, instead of what’s in my head. If JFK Jr. aspired to higher office to fulfill his father’s vows to scatter the CIA to the wind, he would have never been safe. Jackie married again. Some say for the security Aristotle Onassis could provide to her children that the secret service couldn’t provide. Truer words are this: the secret service was the biggest threat to her children. Trump knows a thing or two about the secret service’s lackluster efforts in Butler. Watch out for roofs with slopes.

What I do know is this. In a 1999 interview with Larry King, shortly after JFK Jr.’s reported death, Trump reminisced fondly, reading a letter from him praising Trump’s father, and spoke of his potential, implying a path to leadership cut short. Instead of a prince, we got the cold-hearted witch, Hillary Clinton, who would win the U.S. Senate seat destined for Jr. She would sit on the presidential backburner as CIA creation—Barack “Soetoro/Hussein” Obama took center stage. He would put his manufactured charm on display, stirring a sleepful forgetfulness of what could have been. Jr. and his effortless charisma faded from memory.

A foreign-born closeted homosexual and his transgender “wife” infiltrated our shining city on a hill—a lineage of deception and division, sowing seeds of cultural erosion, economic betrayal, and foreign entanglements that hollowed out the nation’s core, advancing a sixteen-year plan to wreck all that America stood for: sovereignty, faith, and the pursuit of truth under God.

We almost lost our country. But Trump saw 9/11 as the major catalyst for his entry onto the political stage. Followed by “The Apprentice,” a ten-year subconscious courting of the American people, the Don filling living rooms everywhere. By the time he reached the debate stage he was untouchable.

It all comes back to God’s Kingdom versus Satan’s Empire, and who gets to rule the world.

And rulership is largely determined by two things: land and money.

And that’s the topic for today:

Camelot’s Shadows: Money Changers, Martyrs, and the Everlasting Kingdom

Who assassinated Kennedy? Who assassinated Lincoln? Who tried to assassinate Andrew Jackson? Answers vary. But there is one common denominator. All three threatened the money changers.

And newsflash. They weren’t the first to do so. So, let’s go back a bit further.

33 AD.

Christ saw the tables stood in rows, piled with coins from every corner of the empire—Roman denarii, Greek drachmas, all tainted with pagan faces.

The money changers hunched there, shrewd eyes glinting, fingers swift as serpents. They swapped the foreign silver for pure Tyrian shekels, the only coin fit for the temple tax, for the offerings. But they took their cut. A fat fee for every exchange. The poor paid double, the doves for sacrifice sold at triple the price outside. Prayer turned to profit. The house of God became a den. Jesus walked in steady, face set like carved wood. He twisted cords into a whip. Simple. Crude. He swung it. Tables flipped. Coins clattered and rolled into cracks, lost in the dirt. Doves burst from cages, wings beating the air. Sheep scattered. Oxen lowed.

“It is written,” he said, voice cutting through the chaos, “’My house shall be a house of prayer for all nations.’ But you have made it a den of robbers.” The changers scrambled back, faces twisted in rage. They gathered their spilled wealth, but the mark stayed. They whispered in shadows. To the priests. To the Sanhedrin. To Pilate. Nails hammered into wrists. He hung on the cross until the sky went dark. The money men had silenced him. For a time.

Time rolled on like a slow river. Empires rose and fell. In the City of London, fog clung to the streets, hiding the stone fortress of the Bank of England. Founded in war’s debt, it grew tentacles across the seas. The changers there wore fine wool coats, sipped tea in oak-paneled rooms, but their game was the same. Ledgers full of loans. Interest like chains. The American colonies fed the machine—tobacco, cotton, trade flowing back to London. But the colonists printed their own scrip, colonial bills to grease their wheels.

The changers in Parliament saw the threat. Independence in money. The Currency Act came down hard, a hammer blow. No more paper. Pay in sterling. In our coin. Our silver. Debts mounted. Taxes without voice. Muskets cracked at Lexington. The war raged. Redcoats marched. The bank men financed it all, pouring gold into ships and soldiers. But the colonies broke free. Declaration signed. Bells rang. Yet the threads lingered, pulling at the new nation’s strings. Invisible. Patient.

The War of 1812 erupted like a storm off the Atlantic. British frigates blockaded harbors, cannons booming. Impressment of sailors. Trade strangled. The White House burned, flames licking the night sky. No central bank in America then. State notes flooded the market, worthless as wet powder. Chaos in the treasury. The changers in London leaned back in their chairs, smiling faintly. Loans offered from Europe, but with hooks. High rates. Control. The empire wouldn’t relinquish its hold. Armies clashed at New Orleans. Blood soaked the ground. Peace came at Ghent, but the lesson stuck. America vulnerable without sound finance. The changers waited, plotting the next move.

Andrew Jackson came like a frontier wind, tall and lean, scars from duels and battles etched on his skin. He’d fought the British as a boy, lost brothers to their prisons. Now president, he eyed the Second Bank of the United States, that marble monster in Philadelphia. Foreign stock ran thick through it—British hands, Rothschild whispers from across the ocean. It controlled credit, squeezed the common man, fattened the elites.

“You are a den of vipers and thieves,” Jackson declared. “I intend to rout you out, and by the Eternal God, I will rout you out.” He vetoed the recharter. Pulled federal deposits, scattered them to state “pet” banks. The changers struck back. Credit dried up. Panic of 1837 swept the land, jobs lost, farms foreclosed. But Jackson held firm. Then the assassin stepped from the crowd. Richard Lawrence, eyes wild, two pistols aimed at the old general’s chest. Both misfired. Powder flashed, but no ball. Jackson charged him with his cane, roaring. Divine hand, he called it. The bank men had tried. Failed. The monster bank withered. For a while.

The nation tore itself apart. Civil War. Brother against brother. Lincoln sat in the White House, tall hat shadowing his gaunt face, eyes deep with sorrow. The Confederacy rose in arms, but he saw the shadows behind the cannons. “I have two great enemies, the Southern Army in front of me and the bankers in the rear. Of the two, the one at my rear is my greatest foe.” Foreign interests—London, Paris, the old changers—circled like wolves. Loans offered at ruinous rates. Twenty percent. Thirty-six. Usury to bleed the Union dry. Lincoln refused. Issued greenbacks instead. Government money, debt-free, backed by the nation’s word. No interest to the changers. The war ground on. Battles at Gettysburg, blood in the fields. Victory came. But then Ford’s Theatre. Booth’s derringer barked. Lincoln slumped. The changers endured. Greenbacks faded over time, replaced by their system.

The wheel turned. The young president sat in the Oval Office that June day in 1963, pen in hand, signing the order that would cut the ropes binding the nation to the bankers’ debt machine. Executive Order 11110, clean and simple on the page, handed the Treasury the power to mint silver certificates—real money backed by silver in the vaults, not the thin air of loans at interest from the Federal Reserve’s private grip.

JFK saw it clear: four billion dollars, maybe more, flowing debt-free into the veins of America, starving the cartel of its endless profit on every dollar printed and lent back to the people who owned the country. The old men in dark suits, the power brokers who had run the game since 1913, felt the blade at their throat; this was no small tweak, but a first strike to end their monopoly, to return the coin to the hands of the government, not the syndicate. Six months later the shots cracked in Dallas, the head snapped back, and the order vanished into shadows—silver certificates pulled from circulation, the Fed’s hold unbroken, the debt climbing higher like smoke from a bad fire. They had silenced the man who dared to take back the money.

We’ve talked money.

Now, let’s talk land.

JFK understood Camelot’s physical borders better than most. During his presidency, the Monroe doctrine stood like a weathered fence across the Americas, a line drawn in 1823 to keep the Europeans out of the western hemisphere, but in the spring of ‘61, the Russians had slipped through with their missiles and their promises, planting a red flag ninety miles from Florida in the green hills of Cuba. Khrushchev saw it clear, the chance to balance the scales, to shield Castro’s revolution with steel and ideology, while Kennedy in the White House paced the room, his face hard, vowing to splinter the Central Intelligence Agency that had lied to him (Bay of Pigs), scatter its pieces to the winds like ashes from a bad cigar, for the doctrine had cracked, and the cold war’s shadow fell long over the hemisphere.

A defiant echo of Camelot stirs once more. In this scarred year of 2026, Trump completes the unfinished work of Kennedy. Hair like a flag in the wind. The City of London still squats, ancient and sly, Lloyd’s of London its beating heart. Not just insurance—control. They set rates that choke ships in the Strait of Hormuz, deny coverage to force green agendas, carbon taxes like new chains. Push ESG rules that bend economies to their will.

The British empire’s ghost, desperate, uncooperative. Trump strikes back. Iran refineries burn—Israeli hands or off-book ops, hitting China’s oil lifeline. The Gulf unites under Trump’s push. Abraham Accords expand, vines growing over old hates. A Board of Peace, sixty nations strong, rebuilds Gaza outside the radicals’ grasp. No more binary traps. Shield of America rallies seventeen allies to hunt cartel money through the Caymans, through London’s hidden vaults. Lithium deals lock in South America, starving the changers’ raw material games. Terror funds dry up—Saudi trips cut off al-Qaeda, ISIS withers.

Silver swings wild in the markets, a bear trap snapping---Scott Bessent the master at work. Bank of England announces layoffs, bloodletting in their halls. Desperation shows.

The Kennedys. The Trumps. Two dynastic families. Both posing existential threats to the deep state. The real estate magnate has not only reinvigorated the Monroe doctrine, but he secured global shipping lanes through the Navy. No country will the bend the U.S. over an oil barrel during our lifetimes.

But what about the forever conflict between Iran, its allies, and Israel? And what are the ancient borders of Israel for that matter? History shows borders redrawn by blood and exile, not just once, but for thousands of years. Physical evictions scarred the region—Assyrians hauling off the northern tribes in 722 BC, as 2 Kings 17:6 records: “The king of Assyria captured Samaria and deported the Israelites to Assyria.” Babylonians followed in 586 BC, smashing the temple and scattering Judah, per Jeremiah 52:27-30. Romans sealed it in 70 AD and 135 AD, driving masses into diaspora after the temple’s fall and Bar Kokhba’s revolt. These weren’t accidents.

The Bible ties them to covenant breaks—disobedience under the Mosaic law, where possession hinged on faithfulness. Leviticus 26:33 spells the cost: “I will scatter you among the nations and will draw out my sword and pursue you. Your land will be laid waste, and your cities will lie in ruins.” Jews endured these evictions as judgment, yet the Abrahamic promise held firm, as Romans 11:29 affirms: “For God’s gifts and his call are irrevocable.” They stood as bystanders in their own story, missing the Messiah from their line. Romans 11:25 explains: “Israel has experienced a hardening in part until the full number of the Gentiles has come in.”

In modern times, displacements echo on—Palestinians uprooted in conflicts, mirroring the cycle. The empire of Satan drives it, with Britain propping up Iran through BP oil interests, using Iran as a proxy enemy for Israel to dominate the region, bewilder American foreign policy, and destabilize. The deep state of every country does not want the church to bring about Christ’s headquarters for His triumphant return.

But God doesn’t aim to repeat the pattern. He displaces hearts instead. That’s the way forward—not more tanks or forced marches, but a quiet revolution inside. Ezekiel saw it coming in 36:26-27: “I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. And I will put my Spirit in you and move you to follow my decrees.”

Faith in Christ does the work. It grafts in anyone—Jew, Arab, former Muslim—who believes. Galatians 3:29 says it straight: “If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed, and heirs according to the promise.” No need to pack bags or flee. The land restores itself as hearts turn, one by one, expanding the kingdom without fresh evictions. Past displacements happened under old covenants for correction, but now, through Jesus, the focus shifts to inclusion.

Muslims share the bind, seeing Jesus as prophet but not King, missing the Davidic fulfillment in Luke 1:32-33: “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end.” Both stumble, but evictions aren’t the fix.

Paul knew this in Corinth. He told believers not to uproot their lives when salvation hit, even amid old displacements. In 1 Corinthians 7:12-16, he advised: Stay with the unbelieving spouse, for “how do you know, wife, whether you will save your husband? Or, how do you know, husband, whether you will save your wife?” And in verses 17-24: “Nevertheless, each person should live as a believer in whatever situation the Lord has assigned to them, just as God has called them... Were you a slave when you were called? Don’t let it trouble you... Brothers and sisters, each person, as responsible to God, should remain in the situation they were in when God called them.” That means Jews and Palestinians, Israelis and Arabs, living side by side as the gospel spreads, hearts displaced from stone to flesh, healing scars of millennia.

America steps in here, the only nation founded wholly on Christianity, carrying Michael’s mantle as protector. Not replacing Israel—Romans 11:18 forbids that conceit—but affirming them as the older sibling resenting the younger’s share. A Christian nation upholding a people who refuse the Messiah. The modern state of Israel rose through Gentile hands, corrupt as they may have been—nations like Britain and the U.S. in 1948.

I end with this. The land promised to Abram’s descendants, had one particular descendant in mind.

Christ.

The land is his “everlasting possession.”

Through the Davidic line, rulership endures through Him, the eternal King on David’s throne.

The place of his coming rulership matters as much as Golgotha, the appointed place of His death. It matters as much as where they laid His unbroken bones in a tomb marked before creation. God left none of these divine places to chance.

Whether the Kennedys or the Trumps fully know their purpose as America’s vice-regents, I don’t know. But the King of Kings rules over the entire world. And the Kingdom comes first.

And I think He wants us to see Jews, Gentiles, Muslims, through the eyes of His Son, the Savior that died for all. So, please do not resent the Jew that jeopardized his inheritance, by missing the Messiah. For that matter, don’t resent the Muslim. Recall the story of the prodigal son. The Father’s joy over a lost son with a hard heart, and his return. Do not stay in the field like the older brother bitter that grace flows freely to the one who squandered the chance to accept Jesus the first time around. The Father sees our identity as sons; He rejoices at any wayward son returning, ring and robe ready for both. Neither merited an inheritance by works or doctrinal purity. It was an appointed gift derived of being nothing more than a son—by grace through faith.

This is the real Camelot: “That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue acknowledge that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Philippians 2:10-11. Not by sword or settlement, but by surrendered hearts. The ancient borders stretch eternal then, a kingdom without end, where the displaced—body and soul—find home in the King.

I recall Jackie’s quote and provide a tweak. “Don’t let it be forgot, that Christ prepares a spot, an everlasting Kingdom known as Camelot.” A place prepared for vanished princes, and even a pauper like me.

David K. Clements is a seasoned attorney, former law professor, filmmaker and dedicated advocate for election integrity and constitutional rights. If you think he’s on to something, consider being a monthly sponsor of his independent journalism at:

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