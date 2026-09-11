TWENTY-FIVE YEARS AGO the towers fell. Not because no one had warned. Because the decision to control demolition came from inside. The door was left unbolted. Watch lists that did not watch. A morning of ordinary flights turned into a wound the country was told to treat with a new bureaucracy and new forever wars. Three buildings came down. Two were struck. The third was sold to us as physics we were not allowed to question. I have written that sentence before. I write it again because the sequel to that morning was not only the Patriot Act. It was a statute with a kind name.

On October 29, 2002, George W. Bush signed the Help America Vote Act. HAVA. Nearly four billion dollars to “modernize” the franchise after hanging chads. Every state took the money. The deadline was short. The certified vendors were few. Punch cards and levers were retired. Direct-recording electronics and black-box tabulators walked in through a door Congress held open and called it help. The disabled were used as the moral shield. The paper trail was optional. The code was proprietary. That is how a Trojan horse is built in a republic: not with a wooden belly on a beach, but with a compassionate title and a vendor list created by spooks.

What walked through HAVA’s kind door was an old spirit with a new chassis. Leviathan—the twisting thing that makes a people call the sea dry land and a crooked count a certified result—spread through those black boxes into more than seventy-two countries. Same vendors. Same sealed code. Same promise that the computer is more honest than a man with a pencil.

Python came next, the spirit that does not argue so much as constrict. It wrapped the throat of anyone who named the wound. You could feel it in the room: the sudden loss of air, the cancelled account, the lawsuit that did not need to win so long as it bankrupted the speaker, the polite colleague who looked at the floor.

Lilith furnished the costume of virtue. Feminist empowerment, then DEI, then the catechism that a strong man is the threat and a weakened household is progress. It did not have to burn the press. It only had to teach sons they were the problem and daughters they were safest when the fathers had no authority left to defend them at a county meeting.

Three spirits. One climate. Leviathan occupies the count. Python occupies the mouth. Lilith occupies the home. Under that weather, despair and hopelessness have turned the fair-weather patriot against Trump, the Anon, the optimist. Every Q adjacent post from the White House triggers the people further.

“Trust the plan” the mockers mock. “Trump is a traitor” the scoffer scoffs.

I sit with a calendar. Election Day is November 3, 2026. Less than 60 days away. I pray it’s a countdown to blackouts, arrests, and vindication. Or the mockers will rightly serve up condemnation for having the audacity to believe that God would use Trump, the military, or the anon to carry out His divine plan for the world.

The Republic is not merely mismanaged. It is occupied. The occupation no longer needs a hijacker’s box cutter. It needs a ballot envelope, a tabulator, a postmark, and a court that will bless whatever arrives after the people’s day is over. Just another slave trade dressed different.

Lincoln fought the first form from the top. Cassius Marcellus Clay fought it from the ground. The former is held in reverence. The latter is largely forgotten. Somewhere between the two men modern-day abolitionists should look for clues on what worked to emancipate slaves, what didn’t, and whether there exists a third way. Saving the Republic without a battle of Gettysburg that empties a fellow countryman’s guts.

Cassius Marcellus Clay was a Kentucky planter, heir to forty slaves and a house called White Hall, who freed his own people and then said so in a slave capital. He founded the Republican Party in Kentucky. He pressed Lincoln toward emancipation when caution whispered wait. Just as we press Trump to emancipate us from the rigged machines and ballots. Clay was not a seminar abolitionist. He was a man who expected to be murdered for the sentence he was about to finish.

One day he took a speaking platform with a sack. The abolitionist appealed to three things to free the slaves. For those who respect the laws of God, he laid down a Bible. For those who believe in the laws of man, he laid down the Constitution. For those who believe in neither, he laid down his pistols and his Bowie knife.

God. Law. Force.

In that order. When the first two failed, the third was not a metaphor. August 1843. Russell Cave, six miles north of Lexington. Robert Wickliffe was speaking. Clay interrupted. Samuel Brown—a noted fighter, later said to have been hired out of the Wickliffe orbit—came at him. Clay had a Bowie knife in a metal scabbard under his clothes. Brown got a pistol from the crowd. He fired at point-blank range. The ball struck the scabbard just under Clay’s last rib on the left side and did not enter.

Clay closed. He cut Brown’s face to pieces—nose cleft, ear and a piece of skull lopped, an eye gone—until the crowd tore them apart and someone threw Brown over a wall into a creek to keep Clay from finishing the work. Cassius’s cousin—Henry Clay took up his legal defense. He asked the jury of freemen whether Cassius should have fled a coward, or stood his ground.

Acquitted.

Another debate. Cyrus Turner and a knot of men. Clay stabbed in the side. A revolver snapped at his head four times and failed to fire. He fought the blade out of another man’s hand by the edge and opened Turner’s abdomen. Turner died. Clay lived. He fortified the publication “The True American” with cannons and two brass four-pounders pointed at the door rather than stop printing in the shadow of the Lexington slave market as slaveowners threatened fire to the printer’s press.

That is the ground that Clay walked. Thirty-five years advocating for the negro’s freedom until the war came. And even after the war, he remained a target. The old man slept at White Hall. Three men came in the night for silver and for old scores. They moved through the dark rooms. He woke. The bathrobe hung loose on him. He took the revolver Lincoln had given him and the knife he had always kept. The shots were close. The robe burned and smoked where the bullets went through. The wounds were not deep. Two of the men died on the floor. The third ran. They found Clay later sitting before the last of the fire in the library. He sat still. The blood was little. The house was quiet again. He was nearly ninety-three. He had not run.

To my fellow slaves, know that somewhere in your DNA is a strand of fire like Clay’s. The fire that awakened the remnant. I’ve seen the men and women that have put the charter of heaven and the charter of the Union before county commissioner, corrupt governor, and anyone else that would listen. All of us figuring out how to avoid using the third argument when the first two were not enough.

That was Trump’s puzzle to solve as well. You see Lincoln used the military and won the war, but the death toll tells us he also lost. Trump’s military advisors presented a question to the Boss: Could we defeat the modern-day confederacy, gut Antifa, BLM, wreck the financiers, the Rothschilds and Rockefellers, without 20 cities burning to the ground? Could Trump and we the Citizen, account for enemy contingency plans seventeen layers deep in the greatest chess game ever played, down to the wire?

Well, that’s the topic for today…

COUNTDOWN TO EMANCIPATION

The election of 1864 was not postponed. Lincoln said why, two days after he won:

“We cannot have free government without elections; and if the rebellion could force us to forgo or postpone a national election, it might fairly claim to have already conquered and ruined us.”

That sentence is now waved by people who want no scrutiny of machines, crying that a pause has never happened. They omit, however, what Lincoln actually did. While he did not postpone Election Day, he did something far more severe. He overhauled the electorate under a declared rebellion. The emergency was secession, invasion of the capital’s rail lines, and a Confederacy that claimed eleven states. I don’t know if Trump will do the same—to pause, delay, keep the day, are all on the table. I can live with any choice so long as we see arrests, prosecutions, and a firing squad, clearing the way for an honest election.

Twenty plus democratic led states sue, file injunctions, and contest Trump’s commandeering of the US Postal Service to eliminate illegal invaders and NGOs from receiving ballots by the hundreds of thousands. They game their delay into a masterstroke of noncompliance, stating “We couldn’t comply even if we wanted to. Ballots had to be out under the law yesterday!” The cynic believes the communists will win, conditioned by habitual disappointment.

Thus, my return to Lincoln.

So, which states voted on November 8, 1864?

Only states loyal to the Union. Eleven Confederate states did not participate because they remained in armed rebellion on Election Day.

Occupied pockets were different. Where Union arms held ground, some voting occurred. Kansas was already in. West Virginia had been carved from Confederate Virginia. Nevada was rushed to statehood on October 31, 1864, a week before the election.

The vote was also overhauled because hundreds of thousands of legal electors were in the battlefield.

Who could vote? Union soldiers already qualified under state law. Confederate soldiers did not vote in Lincoln’s election. They belonged to another government. As we see stories of ballot fraud emerging every day, we may be lulled into thinking it’s a new phenomenon. In April 1864, the New York legislature created a mail-in/proxy scheme.

You did not need the living soldier in the room. You needed blank state forms, a roster of names, and someone willing to sign an officer’s attestation at the bottom. One example was democrat operative Moses J. Ferry stuffing the box—400 for McClellan, 11 for Lincoln. His team bragged about crates of boxes of fabricated Democratic national and state tickets already shipped north. Ferry was quoted that “dead or alive, they had all cast a good vote.”

October 27, 1864, the provost marshal arrested Ferry and his team in Baltimore. A military commission that had been sitting in Washington adjourned to Baltimore. Judge-Advocate John A. Foster prosecuted. The theory of jurisdiction was that the acts were done in places under army control—occupied Baltimore, the forts, an agency handling votes of men in federal service—and that forging a soldier’s franchise was an attack on the service itself. Some popular accounts say the commission recommended life sentences and Lincoln approved. Either way: a military court, in a war zone, less than two weeks before a presidential election, sent state election agents to prison for manufacturing the soldier mail vote. Do not forget Trump’s promise to do the same.

The same trick now needs less courage. In 1993 Congress passed the Motor Voter law. When you get or renew a driver’s license, the state must offer to put you on the voter rolls. You swear you are a citizen. You do not have to prove it with a passport. Most new registrations in America start at the DMV. The computer gives that record a voter ID number. Election software can then print a mail or drop-box ballot to the number. No clerk has to see a face. A drop box on a sidewalk takes the envelope. In some states a stranger may carry a hundred of them at once.

That is the path. License. Roll. Number. Ballot. Box. This year’s declassified files say China holds 220 million U.S. voter records. It is an attack on registration, casting, and counting. A compromised roll plus an unguarded box is Ferry’s crate without a forger in the room. In 1864 they had to write the soldier’s name. Now the system prints it.

The first national mail-in and camp-in system was born in a rebellion, limited to loyal military, aimed at known electors, policed when civilians stuffed the envelopes, and sunsetted with the war. It was not a drop-box religion. It was a wartime exception for citizens under arms.

That is the precedent. Not delay as conquest. Not ballots from a hostile government. A Republic that votes while it fights—after it decides who is in the Republic. So, I ask, “Why are we treating AG Kris Mayes, Jena Griswold, Adrian Fontes, Jocelyn Benson, Governor Josh Shapiro, and countless others any differently than Moses J. Ferry?”

He got a tribunal and life.

THE MAIL ITSELF WAS A BORDER

The modern sermon says, “Lincoln used mail-in voting” and stops. He did—for Union electors, through Union hands, on Union routes. U.S. Postmaster General Montgomery Blair suspended United States mail service throughout the South on May 31, 1861. In August the Union banned exchange of mail between North and South. Express companies were ordered off the line. Old U.S. stamps were demonetized so Southern drawers could not spend Union postage in the Union system. Letters into the Confederacy went to the Dead Letter Office. What still crossed moved under a flag of truce, a censor, or a smuggler’s coat. That was not the United States mail. The precedent has been set. States participating in massive mail-ballot fraud on behalf of invaders that fly a different flag don’t get to use federal mail.

As we approach the 2026 election, some of you despair because you think Trump was caught flat footed. He is in a superior position to Lincoln. He has prepared for the countdown we are in for over a decade.

ONE WAR, CARRIED OUT THROUGH 10 YEARS’ WORTH OF EXECUTIVE ORDERS

September 12, 2018 — Executive Order 13848. Foreign Interference.

The finding. Persons outside the United States, able to touch election infrastructure or drown a people in covert propaganda, are an unusual and extraordinary threat. DNI assessment after every federal election. Treasury may freeze the foreign principal and the tools. Biden never repealed it. Montgomery Blair cut the Confederate mails because two flags cannot share one post. 13848 says the United States will not share the count with illegal aliens and then pretend the Union is whole.

December 7, 2020 — Executive Order 13961.

Seventy-nine years to the day after Pearl Harbor—an outgoing President signed Executive Order 13961, Governance and Integration of Federal Mission Resilience. Pearl Harbor is the national shorthand for the strike that arrives before the briefing. The order’s own words require agencies to perform National Essential Functions regardless of threat or condition, with the understanding that adequate warning may not be available.

It cites the Constitution and the National Security Act of 1947, the spine of Title 50. It aligns with Directive 40. A Federal Mission Resilience Strategy that tells the executive to stop betting the Republic on a last-minute flight to a mountain.

Continuity of operations.

Continuity of government.

An outgoing president does not sign that order after an election he has maintained, then and now, was stolen unless the surprise he has in mind was the rigged count itself. Yes, the rigged count of 2020 was Haman’s gallows built for Trump. Do you know how that story ends?

Now I concede that the continuity text of Order 13961 does not say “Dominion, Runbeck, or Smartmatic.” It never names the wound. It names the duty: keep the constitutional government alive when captured local and state governments—and the corrupt vendor HAVA paid for—cannot be trusted. That is a no-notice counterattack written in the only dialect the security state is required to obey. Biden did not kill it in week one of 2021. On January 19, 2025, his last full day left the Strategy alive.

The military and the core essential functions were retained by the Commander-in Chief, Donald John Trump. On January 12th, he appeared publicly for the first time after January 6th. He went to Alamo, Texas, showed the wall, named the surge that would come when the door opened, said the 25th Amendment could not take him down, but would come back for Biden.

The Commander-In-Chief staring at the border of our nation, taking a deep breath, knowing he’d have to walk away for the cameras. But he’d never walk away from defending our nation.

If I’m wrong, point to a single military maneuver ordered by Joe Biden over his four-year term.

You won’t find one.

January 20, 2025 — Executive Orders 14152 and 14159.

Rebellion and Invasion put down in print. The election of November 2024 marked Trump’s transition back in front of the cameras. Space Force, satellite supremacy, ensured that Kamala could not spike the vote. He remembered the Alamo. Four years after he left, executive order 14159 put “invasion” in an order-title on his first afternoon back.

Executive Order 14152 treats the 2020 “51 intelligence officials” letter—the operation that buried the Biden laptop—as election interference from inside the house and pulls remaining clearances, name by name. It listed Clapper, Hayden, Brennan, Panetta, Morell, and the rest and ordered the DNI, with CIA, to revoke what they still held.

Executive Order 14159, “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” understood that while physical invasion of the border was real, the Motor Voter Act was the door for how a license becomes a voter number and a voter number becomes a ballot without a citizen in the room. Trump’s Day one closed the mouth that lied about the laptop and named the door that printed the roll.

March 25, 2025 — Executive Order 14248. Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections.

Proof of citizenship on the federal mail form. Federal files opened to the clerks. Ballots received after Election Day told they are not federal votes. Paper standards. Funding as a lever. Judges began carving it at once. Hence, why I’m giving a history lesson on what Lincoln did.

December 11, 2025 — Executive Order 14366. Protecting American Investors from Foreign-Owned and Politically-Motivated Proxy Advisors

We the People’s shares sit in a 401(k), IRA, pension, or index fund. Rigged election machines have investors. Staple Street owned Dominion, now Liberty Vote. Nadeam Elshami, Pelosi’s former chief of staff, was a lobbyist for Dominion, and a Staple Street shareholder. McCarthy Group owned ES&S. Senator Chuck Hagel chaired an ES&S predecessor and kept millions in McCarthy Group while ES&S counted Nebraska. HIG owned Hart, which poured money into Mitt Romney’s campaign.

Here’s the point. Two firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis tell fund managers how to vote. Together they cover more than 90 percent of that advice market. Executive Order 13848 named the foreign hand on election machinery. EO 14366 names the foreign hand on the other American vote—the one cast in your name every proxy season while you are at work.

Same war. Different room.

March 6, 2026 — Executive Order 14390. Cybercrime, fraud, transnational networks.

Adjacent tissue. The same pipes that run scam centers run influence and data theft.

March 16, 2026 — Executive Order 14395. Task Force to Eliminate Fraud.

The preamble names the wound: ineligible migrants on the roll, harvesting that protects the harvesters. Fraud against the Treasury and fraud against the franchise as one enterprise.

March 31, 2026 — Executive Order 14399. Ensuring Citizenship Verification and Integrity in Federal Elections.

Montgomery Blair in a barcode. State Citizenship Lists sixty days out. The Postal Service to carry mail ballots only for enrolled eligible names, in Official Election Mail, with unique tracking. Prosecution of officials who issue federal ballots to the ineligible. Present day battlefield. Coalition lawsuits. Injunction, lift, injunction. The Supreme Court, 6-3 on August 24, let portions proceed. A separate 5-4 ruling in June told states they may count ballots that arrive after Election Day if postmarked by Election Day. The calendar became a suggestion. The envelope became a time machine.

July 16, 2026 — the assessment made public.

On July 16, 2026, the assessment 13848 always required was dragged out of the classified drawer and read in public. Trump’s speech was not a rally. It was Section 1, the reporting clause of 13848, performed in the East Room.

August 6, 2026 — Executive Orders 14418, “Continuing to Protect the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship” and 14419, Ending Birth Tourism.

In Trump v. Barbara, June 30, the justices held that children born here to parents unlawfully or only temporarily present are still citizens at birth. That is the ruling the other side calls a win for the anchor baby. The administration did not pretend the opinion said something else.

The orders counter-attacked what the opinion still left standing. 14418 tells every agency: do not issue or accept citizenship papers when neither parent is a citizen and the child falls into the old exceptions the Court still recited—an alien-enemy parent (designated terrorists under IEEPA), a foreign-government employee, a birth purchased as a product, a territorial case Congress has not conferred.

14419 shuts the shop that sells the product: entry on a tourist visa for the purpose of giving birth, visas denied or revoked, the “baby mill” named as fraud against the consulate. Together they do not overrule Barbara. But they do pressure the remaining edge so a commercial delivery or an enemy parent cannot mint an elector that will result in a mailed ballot.

August 26, 2026 — Executive Order 14421. Declaring a National Emergency to Secure the United States Bulk-Power System

A hostile supply chain under the grid and a hostile supply chain under the tabulator are cousins. Both hide in certified hardware. Both can be reached by remote service. Both were sold as cheaper, modern, “help.” HAVA put proprietary code in the county warehouse. The grid order says if the box was designed in a country we embargo for arms, the United States may refuse to plug it in.

Epilogue

To my mockers, do I “trust the plan? Well, I just laid it out step by step. So, if I may be so bold, damn right, I trust the plan. I trust the man, and I trust that the best is yet to come. Lincoln overhauled an electorate in the open because the enemy wore gray. This enemy wore certified vendors, classified drawers, and a kind statute. Eight years of findings, continuity, lists, mail, citizenship, and the grid look like paperwork until you stack them.

The pace of Trump’s actions for those that can see is nothing short of astonishing. The death toll at Gettysburg is what Trump’s puzzle was written to avoid. The third way is not surrender and it is not twenty cities on fire. It is a Republic that votes after it decides who belongs to it, with the Bible and the Constitution still on the table and the knife unneeded if the plan holds. Eyes that see do not need a new crumb. The countdown is here. The end of the digital chain. Emancipation, if we keep the order Clay kept: God. Law. Force. In that order.

Trust the plan was never a lullaby. It was an instruction to watch the gates close faster than the mocker can invent a new joke. Leviathan, Python, and Lilith counted on despair to finish what 9/11 and the rigged code began. Despair is late. November 3 is a date, not a verdict. Pause it, keep it, or clean who gets to vote—but do not give up. Emancipation is coming.

(Editor’s note of correction - narration provides EO 14420 instead of 14421 when describing, “Declaring a National Emergency to Secure the United States Bulk-Power System.)