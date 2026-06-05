Errant Note #1 - A Dream of Childhood

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Professor's Record with David ClementsSubscribe to watchErrant Note #1 - A Dream of ChildhoodProfessor David ClementsJun 05, 2026∙ Paid1282811ShareThank you sponsors.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to The Professor's Record with David Clements to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Professor's Record with David Clements Podcast“I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man." - Thomas Jefferson“I have sworn upon the altar of God eternal hostility against every form of tyranny over the mind of man." - Thomas JeffersonSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeProfessor David ClementsRecent EpisodesEndurance24 hrs ago • Professor David ClementsTHE TWO CONVENTIONS: The Importance of Thrones, Tabernacles, and AltarsMay 14 • Professor David ClementsTrump’s Genius: Ciphers, The Science of Jarring Messages, and the FixerApr 26 • Professor David ClementsDeath, Resurrection, and the Arena: Why I Still Stand With TrumpApr 5 • Professor David ClementsCamelot's Shadows: Money Changers, Martyrs, and the Everlasting KingdomMar 16 • Professor David Clements The Singularity and the Ancient ResetMar 1 • Professor David ClementsGod Shakes the Earth and the Evil in It: Stillness Follows on The Day of RepentanceFeb 15 • Professor David Clements