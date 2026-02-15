God Shakes the Earth and the Evil in It: Stillness Follows on The Day of Repentance

“He shakes the earth from its place and makes its pillars tremble.”

- Job 9:6

The Earth, that vast spinning globe we call home, isn’t twirling as steadily as it used to—imagine a top that’s lost its smooth rhythm and started to falter. According to researchers, the planet’s natural side-to-side wiggle, known as the Chandler wobble which cycles every 14 months, along with its yearly seasonal sway, has all but vanished, dropping by a staggering 97 to 98 percent since around 2020, something unprecedented in our records.

Evidence points to a deep internal rift: the molten outer core, that swirling sea of iron and nickel, has largely uncoupled from the solid mantle and crust above it, like two gears no longer meshing properly, disrupting the usual energy flow that keeps those wobbles alive. Instead of looping in lazy circles, the rotational pole—the invisible axis we spin around—is now being yanked in a straight, forceful path toward about 75 degrees west longitude, right over the western Atlantic, with this pull growing stronger during quiet gravitational moments from the sun and moon.

These mechanical shake-ups inside the Earth come first, acting as the early quake before the storm, with magnetic troubles like a weakening field or wandering poles—a so-called geomagnetic excursion—trailing behind as a delayed warning sign, potentially leading to bigger shifts where the whole planet reorients its spin in a hurry, reshaping everything from weather to tech in ways we can scarcely predict.

This news does not disturb me. Quite the opposite.

Far from a doom-and-gloom scenario ripped from a science fiction disaster film or the familiar drumbeat of climate alarmism, this is a shaking of another kind—one rooted in the sovereign mechanics of the planet itself, observed through precise, public scientific data rather than speculation or fear-mongering.

The Ancient Words remind us: such shakings are under divine authority, not random catastrophe, inviting reflection rather than despair.

Psalm 75:3 declares:

“When the earth totters, and all its inhabitants, it is I who keep steady its pillars.”

Isaiah 13:13 adds:

“Therefore I will make the heavens tremble, and the earth will be shaken out of its place, at the wrath of the Lord of hosts in the day of his fierce anger.”

And again, Isaiah 24:19-20 states:

“The earth is utterly broken, the earth is split apart, the earth is violently shaken. The earth staggers like a drunken man, it sways like a hut...”

Haggai 2:6 (quoted in Hebrews 12:26) promises:

“Yet once more, in a little while, I will shake the heavens and the earth and the sea and the dry land.”

God promises a future shaking of heavens and earth, referenced in Hebrews, with an ultimate removal of shakable things.

Were these verses merely poetic, naming a spiritual malady, or recognizing turbulent times? What if from time to time, God literally shakes the earth to demonstrate a physical sign and seal of His wrath, followed by a stillness—with no planetary wobble as covenant calls for repentance lead to a nation’s redemption?

Well, that’s the topic for today:

God Shakes the Earth and the Evil in It: Stillness Follows on The Day of Repentance

I’m no scientist. That the Earth’s magnetic poles have wandered, or that there has been an internal shaking of the Earth’s core has had little-to-no discernible effect on my day-to-day life. I’m but an ant, a speck, dotting the surface of the Earth. But I understand another kind of upheaval. The kind that dropped me to my knees by my fire pit January 6th, 2021, tears marking ash strewn stones. Prayers that turned that pit into an altar. I would say, “God, please save our country” over and over, and over. He met me in the cool pines that night. My life changed forever.

Vows.

“I’m yours God---just please save our country---save my bride. Save my children.”

The offering was accepted.

That same firepit, my cabin in the high places of Ruidoso, would later be consumed with fire. Floods running down the mountain’s burn scars. Foul play of the most sinister kind. Think Maui. Think Palisades. The kind initiated by directed energy weapons. Trump hit on it while speaking to press, before stopping himself short. I know something the deep state doesn’t want uttered. Microwaves. Copper. Electrical wires in the walls igniting in seconds. But that’s a topic for another day.

Fast forward. Tens of thousands of miles traveled to awaken “We the People.”

2023 arrives.

A prophet from Romania visits my home. I was at a low point. Hundreds of evidentiary presentations across the nation, pleading with local officials to withhold certification for fraudulent elections, mocked in the papers, modeling a confidence that defied reason as the communist election cartel closed every door behind me. Mind you, this was before a blanket pardon was issued for J6ers. Before Trump inexplicably won 2024 despite massive rigging. Every day a J6er remained in prison, I could not sleep.

I shared my struggles.

The prophet—a survivor of communism’s brutal regime, answered my concerns with a simple declaration:

“I saw communism fall in a single day.”

My breath caught at the statement.

The key events unfolded as follows: The Romanian revolution began on December 16, 1989, in the city of Timișoara, sparked by protests against the attempted eviction of ethnic Hungarian pastor László Tőkés, which quickly escalated into widespread anti-government demonstrations. In the summer of 1989, Tőkés gave a smuggled interview to Hungarian television criticizing the regime, which aired. The regime commenced a massive crackdown in response. Parishioners and supporters gathered to protect Tőkés from eviction, forming a human chain around his home.

Protests spread nationwide, including to Bucharest. On December 21, a speech by dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu was met with boos and chants from the crowd, marking a turning point. Students exited their classes and started to shout:

“Down with Communism!”

“Down with Ceaușescu!”

“There is God!”

The troops loyal to Ceaușescu started to kill the protesters at the University Square - the center of the city. Heavy gunfire carried into the night. But around 1 am, there was silence.

In the morning, millions of Romanians marched to the power centers of Communism shouting the same words:

“Down with Communism!”

“Down with Ceaușescu!”

“There is God!”

They would add the Lord’s Prayer to their shouts: “Our Father Who Art in Heaven….”

The fear was gone. The army began to fraternize with the people and Ceaușescu tried to escape. On December 22, Ceaușescu and his wife Elena fled Bucharest by helicopter as the army sided with the revolutionaries. Demonstrators took control of key buildings, and the communist regime effectively collapsed that day. Ceaușescu was captured, subjected to a hasty trial, and executed by firing squad along with his wife on December 25, 1989 (Christmas Day), which symbolized the definitive end of his 24-year rule and the communist era.

On December 22, 1989, the prophet now sitting in my home offering encouragement, was a young scientist and church elder, stood witness as bullets rained on protestors. Yet, the Presence of God swept the entire nation, removing all fear from the young people, while striking fear into the hearts of the soldiers, as if they were gripped by the hand of God Almighty. Scales fell from eyes. Soldiers recognized in a moment they would face judgment, and in masse, took their boots off the neck of the people, and instead pressed them against the regime’s throat. Unlike peaceful transitions in countries like Czechoslovakia or East Germany, Romania’s revolution was violent. 1,000 deaths painted the streets red. The blood of the martyrs, prayers, repentance, and fearless resistance were the catalyst for God’s great deliverance there.

Fast forward. Dominated by senses attuned to the natural world, we think of 2020 as the great year of shaking, because of the massive exposure of corruption we’ve witnessed. A paradox, as 2020 was the year researchers pinpoint as the regime change for the Chandler wobble’s collapse. In other words, an absence of shaking. But keep in mind, faith inverts our sight. In the spirit, I see 2020 not as the start of instability, but its end. The volatility peaked—the stolen election, the chaos—but spiritually, the shaking of corruption ceased right there. Trump activated continuity of government, a move veiled in the storm, and the bowls of iniquity overflowed, loosing God’s judgment. We witness the aftermath now, the exposures unfolding like delayed ripples, making us think the wobbling began then. Yet in truth, that’s when it stopped, and we’re only beginning to grapple with the consequences. Rats clinging to power have fallen into view, as God’s hand has steadied an invisible pillar, the polar axis, and brought the initial shaking to a halt.

If this is true, when did the shaking start?

In 2013, the same Romanian prophet I spoke of earlier, traveled to Israel. It was December 16, 2013. In the Jewish calendar, the day was 13-13-13, as there are 13 months. He was called to witness the start of the “Great Shaking” with other religious world leaders. That same day, a federal judge ruled that the NSA’s mass collection of Americans’ phone metadata under Obama was an “almost-Orwellian” program. The Snowden leaks—starting earlier but unfolding in waves—had already cracked open the scale of surveillance. Trust in institutions fractured further as documents kept surfacing into 2014 and beyond. Accompanying the political shaking, two large earthquakes struck Chile. Both near 70–72 degrees west. April 2014, a magnitude 8.2 quake hit off northern Chile. Then September 2015, a magnitude 8.3 quake struck near central Chile.

The political ground trembled harder in 2016. Hillary Clinton’s private email server came fully into view. Official business had run through personal accounts. Classified material appeared in messages. Crossfire Hurricane opened July 31, 2016. The FBI probed Trump campaign ties to Russia. The dossier arrived. Unverified claims from Steele. Paid for by opposition research. Spying on Trump’s circle followed. FISA warrants on Carter Page. Trump won anyway in November.

The shaking continued. Mueller probed from 2017. No collusion found in 2019. Epstein arrested in July 2019. Flights logged. Names tied. No proof stuck to Trump. The earth kept moving through probes and memos. Revelations piled up like stones. A divine uprooting of hidden evils. Trump emerged as the disruptor, openly declaring in his first term that he was dismantling those very powers, a human instrument in a heavenly plan.

The synchronicities deepen the mystery. Q posts highlighted Rachel Chandler as a potential linchpin in the Epstein disclosures, the witness who could dismantle child sex trafficking networks at the highest levels. Rachel Chandler and the Chandler wobble—could it be mere coincidence? Or a divine pun, shaking the deep state to its core, both spiritually and physically? I just know God’s timing is impeccable, weaving the seen and unseen. The Clintons are on deck; we’ll find out soon enough.

In any event, according to scientists, in 2020 the Chandler wobble died. The work to shake tyrants, pedophiles, corrupt politicians and celebrities into motion had taken place. And they have been in free fall ever since.

God decrees from a place of victory. According to the Art of War, generals win before setting foot on the battlefield. From our vantage point, we see the carnage of exposure, which belies the idea of a cosmic steady hand. But consider the improbable. The Epstein files now sputter along, and all those architects of evil, are being sifted by the public.

It is easier to see God’s plan now.

It wasn’t so easy before the 2024 election.

Rewind.

I was so moved by what happened in Romania; the martyrs, the prayers, the repentance, that I endeavored to incorporate national repentance into every evidence presentation I gave, as an indispensable part of the solution. If appeals to rationality wouldn’t work on a commissioner that was ideologically possessed, we would need whatever happened to the communist soldiers of Romania: the ones that oppressed the people only to round up their own leadership and have them shot until pronounced dead.

For years, I’ve called for national repentance, urging humility before the throne. I hoped Trump would issue the call at the last RNC convention, mere days after the assassination attempt that spared him by grace. I sat in the rafters above, heart aching, praying for 2 Chronicles 7:14 to manifest: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.” The event ended without it, the cheers ringing hollow, and I wept there in the heights, longing for the fulfillment deferred.

But I realize now, I carried a defect in my plea: true repentance demands confession, the unflinching naming of sins. And national repentance requires confessing national sins—the trafficking empires, the political betrayals, the moral rot that has stained our land. The Epstein files, erupting like buried faults, provide that catalyst, forcing the nation to confront its shadows.

Now, on this 250th anniversary of our founding plea for divine mercy, Trump summons us to the National Mall on May 17th for a day of prayer. It’s not labeled repentance, but with the Epstein revelations peeling back the veil, it may transform into one—a collective confession, a turning from wickedness. On May 17th, 1776, a proclamation for repentance was issued by the colonies, leading to the birth of a nation. In God’s perfect timing, I sense a rebirth of our nation and will trust that if He has determined to stop the Earth’s wobble going forward, it’s because His Word has declared it so.

Hebrews 12:28–29 reads:

“Therefore, let us be grateful for receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, and thus let us offer to God acceptable worship, with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire.”

The Earth will mirror the spirit’s renewal. Not despair, but deliverance. The shaking purges evil, the confession invites healing, and the pillars stand firm under Him who holds all things. The day of national repentance is upon us—let us seize it.

