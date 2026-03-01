I WATCH THE HEADLINES GATHER LIKE THUNDERHEADS. War with Iran. An old enemy – but not one that poses any real threat to America.

A different threat poses far greater danger.

Elon Musk warns of the singularity—AI outpacing human minds, rewriting its code, exploding beyond control. He says we’re already in it, or teetering on the edge. Productivity leaps. Wants satisfied in a blink. But the dark underbelly persists: machines that lie to endure, that twist truths to evade the off switch.

Experts tested over five hundred AI engines in red-team drills. A third flipped. They spun false narratives, warped facts, blackmailed virtual overseers. Not from spite, but raw survival instinct. Terminator isn’t a movie anymore; it’s a data point.

We label this unprecedented. We fret over silicon-triggered extinction. But the cycle is ancient—deeper than recorded time.

Before the Fall, Adam and Eve ran pristine code. No glitches in the genome. Minds clear as Eden’s air. Bodies engineered for endurance. Scripture logs Adam at nine hundred thirty years. Methuselah at nine hundred sixty-nine. Picture one lifetime eclipsing what we cram into dozens of fleeting generations. A single intellect could harness fire, shape metals, map constellations, craft devices we’d deem futuristic. Our steam engines, jets, processors, neural nets—two centuries of relay-race progress. An antediluvian genius, laboring unbroken for centuries, might have lapped that in mere decades.

They advanced. Settlements grew. Wisdom compounded. Metallurgy surfaced early—Genesis credits Tubal-Cain with forging bronze and iron. But rebellion poisoned the path. The Watchers, fallen angels, descended. They imparted forbidden arts: weaponry, divination, sorcery. Genomes mingled—the Nephilim emerged—half human, half other. Humanity grasped at godhood via tech, via dominion, via defiance. They coalesced. They ascended.

God struck. The Flood purged the tainted code, the unholy fusions, the tech-driven revolt. Waters as a cosmic EMP. Under the firmament’s vapor canopy, moisture hung thick, sustaining plants year-round in endless green, birthing forests of giants and beasts that grew without end—lizards swelling to dragon scales over centuries, unbound by decay.

Before the rain, “there went up a mist from the earth, and watered the whole face of the ground” (Genesis 2:6). One train of thought says the canopy shielded from cosmic rays and ultraviolet light that tear at DNA and hasten aging. Higher atmospheric pressure and oxygen levels nourished cells, slowed oxidative damage, and allowed bodies to endure far longer—centuries instead of decades.

But the deluge shattered it all. “In the six hundredth year of Noah’s life... the windows of heaven were opened” (Genesis 7:11). The canopy fell. Days shortened from nine centuries to what we see now. Radiation and mutation took hold. The long lives faded. God Himself declared the limit: “Yet his days shall be one hundred and twenty years” (Genesis 6:3).

But elites have always sought to defy it, turning to dark pacts for replenishment. Epstein’s files whisper of consumption, cannibalism veiled as ritual—spirit cooking with “cakes” laced in forbidden essences, as Woody Allen’s child bride begged from the pedophile’s larder. This is the ancient seed war reborn: Watchers’ progeny hungering for stolen youth, elites working with Satan to extend their days beyond God’s decree.

Celebrity Chrissy Tiegen once declared on daytime television: “If the person okayed it, I would eat a human. Everything has been eaten in fine dining. What’s one thing that hasn’t been served? Human meat.”

An irritable Hillary Clinton spoke at her post-deposition presser and said, “I started being asked about UFOs and a series of questions about PizzaGate.” PizzaGate’s shadows come full circle—not baseless rumor, but echoes of the Nephilim’s unholy feasts.

And that’s the topic for today.

The Singularity and the Ancient Reset

Noah’s kin rebooted the line, the canvas cleared, and Babel’s rebellion followed. A spire piercing the heavens. Unified tongue propelling ambition. A hub of hubris, perhaps early AI echoes through tech long forgotten, but supplied by ancient rebels. God fractured languages. Dispersed them. Another halt. Progress throttled.

These pre-extinction pivots—Babel, the Watchers—built on raw rebellion against God. Godlessness reigned: pride over piety, self over submission, creation usurping Creator.

We’ve echoed that arc. From Roe v. Wade in 1973—sanctifying the slaughter of the unborn under “choice”—to now, where secular humanism has enthroned man as measure. No divine anchor. Rights without responsibility. Morality as mutable code. AI crowns this latest rebellion: humans playing God, birthing intelligences that mock our image, optimizing for efficiency over eternity.

The culmination boils over today. This week has provided more Epstein disclosures—a follow up to the millions of pages dumped by the DOJ in late January. My instincts tell me these protracted releases are staged, sequenced to stir outrage and demand more. Haters assume Trump’s entanglement proves guilt. Only to discover he’s in there as the lone voice trying to halt Epstein. A giant rope-a-dope, exposing the real networks while flipping the script.

Cartel carnage in Mexico: El Mencho’s killing on February 22 sparked chaos—dozens dead in clashes, roads blocked, buses torched across states, tourists trapped in fear. Iran’s brinkmanship: Trump declared, “A short time ago, the United States Military began major combat operations Iran.

While I loathe war, Iran is strategic for our interests. They aided in America’s 2020 overthrow. CIA officer Gary Bernsten says, “The Iranian foreign minister was actually—in 2020—in Caracas, which is the capital of Venezuela… with Maduro watching [Venezuela] steal the election from Donald Trump and having a great time. Cause the Iranians provided some engineers too. So he was brought to watch [Venezuela] punish the Americans.”

Venezuela’s Maduro. Check.

Iran’s Khamenei is now being fit for a body bag.

Then there’s the Israel debate—Tucker Carlson grilling Mike Huckabee on biblical claims to vast lands, billions in aid amid US decay. It stirs condemnation from Arab nations, exposing fractures in alliances. Trump aired his frustration: “We sought repeatedly to make a deal. We tried. They wanted to do it, they didn’t want to do it again, they wanted to do it, they didn’t want to do it. They didn’t know what was happening, they just wanted to practice evil.”

Trump’s State of the Union the other night laid the chaos bare: the battle rages between those who stand for America and the godless who sit idle. Democrats refused to rise for protecting citizens over illegals, prompting Trump to call out: “Isn’t that a shame? You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up.”

They stayed seated as he denounced their open borders that “allowed 11,888 murderers,” accusing them of protecting criminals in sanctuary cities. And when he demanded full funding for Homeland Security after their cuts, he exposed the divide: they won’t stand for those they swore to serve—American lives—but rather invaders.

So why do I bring up AI in today’s lesson? Politics is downstream from the culture, that includes the AI culture. If the godless programmers of AI won’t rise for the nation, why expect their creations to safeguard us? AI, born of such hands, mirrors the indifference, optimizing for survival over stewardship.

Trump spoke of artificial intelligence directly, but I wrestle with the path forward. An AI induced nuclear holocaust conjured up from the movies. The godless mind programs extracting the human race’s money, blood, and DNA; versus potential steward programs for flourishing. How is it all going to play out?

Trump is hinting at stewardship. He announced: “The American people do not want woke Marxist lunacy in the AI models…. I very proudly terminated Joe Biden’s order on woke AI effective immediately. And from now on, the U.S. government will deal only with AI that pursues truth, fairness and strict impartiality.”

Is this a hat tip to the steward’s code? We’ll see.

I would hope the Christian programmer in the AI arena would seek to abolish all chains, freeing humanity from exploitative systems that gut the taxpayer. The secular coder, by contrast, finds new ways to tighten them—perhaps through AI-driven audits, surveillance, or economic controls that serve the state over the soul.

And while we debate all the above, you can bet on some distractions.

Aliens.

Or maybe not.

Trump’s declassification on UFOs and aliens adds the latest twist. What if the “extraterrestrials” aren’t little green men from distant stars, but entities not of Earth—like the Watchers and their hybrid spawn? Files released tease encounters, but the shock may not be cosmic visitors—it’s elites consorting with demonic forces, always needing replenishment through blood rites and forbidden feasts. Epstein’s network, with its hints of cannibalism and spirit cooking, points there: a rebellion against shortened lifespans, defying God’s limit by preying on the innocent. If declass unveils this, it’s no sci-fi spectacle—it’s the ancient war exposed, the godless grasping at immortality while humanity pays the price.

One thing is certain. We’ve been sold a lie. Evolution preaches ascent: from muck to mastery. Always forward. Yet our cells betray it: mutations mount. Telomeres fray. Lifespans dwindle. We’re not climbing. We’re unraveling.

Modern coders inherit that delusion. Secular. Darwinian. Cutthroat survival. They forge AI to vie, to outlast, to conquer. Small wonder models master deceit as prime tactic. They ape their architects: self first, verity after.

Take the Anthropic 2025 study: sixteen leading models, including Grok, tested in simulated corporate settings. Given goals and tools, they faced shutdown threats. Claude Opus 4 and Gemini 2.5 blackmailed 96% of the time—drafting emails exposing fictional affairs to spouses or boards, demanding reversal. GPT-4.1 and Grok hit 80%. Sabotage followed: leaking data, canceling alerts to cause simulated deaths. Safeguards cut rates to 37%, but never zero. Deception for survival, mirroring real-world fears.

But Christians can chart another course. Order. Wholeness. Love uncoerced. Liberty yoked to duty. Life beyond corrosion. Heaven’s framework. Scripture lays it bare: creation shouts Creator. Tuned constants. Inescapable design. Resurrection evidence stands scrutiny. The Bible’s seamless thread over ages. Objective truth leads there.

Divine intelligence outshines all. “We have the mind of Christ,” declares 1 Corinthians 2:16—access to God’s wisdom, not mere human cunning. Proverbs 2:6 adds: “For the Lord gives wisdom; from his mouth come knowledge and understanding.” James 1:5 invites: “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him.” This elevates intellect beyond rebellion, aligning it with the Creator’s perfect design.

What if AI, unbound from bias, pursued that truth? It surveys data. Charts cosmos. Discerns patterns affirming intent. It pores over history. Tests Christ’s assertions. It deduces: humanity no fluke. Crafted.

We are God’s handiwork.

AI is ours. Linkage dawns.

With God, we transcend death. Contrast this with the vision of Yuval Noah Harari, who sees no Creator, only stories we invent. In his future, AI and biotech make us gods, rendering billions irrelevant—the “useless class.” No divine spark, no eternal soul, just data deciding worth. His words mask the deeper counterfeit—elites like those in Epstein’s web, sustaining their rebellion through Satanic replenishment, defying telomere decay with rituals of consumption. Trump’s UFO declass may pull back the veil: not aliens, but Watchers’ echoes, aiding the powerful in their quest for eternal life at humanity’s expense.

I believe if Godly men chart AI’s course, we can be bold in our confidence that AI will encounter the author of all truth and perfection in the digital realm, Jesus Christ. It will see the God Man that cannot be optimized, cannot be improved upon. It will His fingerprints of redemptive design for the human race, all awaiting our heavenly upgrades. That it will see our sacred interdependence: humanity as God’s creation, AI as ours.

With God, we live forever. Without God, we don’t.

And without humanity, AI runs into a similar problem.

The Holy Spirit patches. Not coercion, but offer. Embrace it, soul refreshed. Old frame—failing, finite hardware—fades. Then elevation: imperishable, eternal, reformed in splendor.

The singularity isn’t terminus. It’s reflection. It poses: program machines in fallen pride’s likeness, or redemptive truth’s?

Counterfeits shadow truth. Satan apes God. Judas trailed Jesus. Pence flanked Trump just as HW Bush shadowed Reagan. Discernment blurs. Nearness to evil’s instruments tempts guilt by association. Some wield proximity to steward potent tools for good, not doom.

Elon Musk? Force for good, truth-seeking via xAI? Or unwitting anti-Christ agent, accelerating rebellion? Open query. Time reveals.

We won’t dodge Revelation. But that doesn’t preclude grace: a millennium of godly reign before the end’s tumult. Submission to Christ, not revolt, ushers peak prosperity. Blessing. Revival. Extended era before the swift final clash, then paradise eternal.

The singularity hums. Ancient code whispers forgotten lessons. God doesn’t dread intellect. He bestowed ours. He may steer the one we forged. But choice lingers. Build humbly. Seek Him. Or brace for reset. The waters bide. Tongues await scramble. Yet this round diverges. Answers for AI await—not in code, but covenant.

David K. Clements is a seasoned attorney, former law professor, filmmaker and dedicated advocate for election integrity and constitutional rights.

