THE TWO CONVENTIONS: The Importance of Thrones, Tabernacles, and Altars

I SIT HERE IN THE QUIET HOURS, reflecting on the profound mystery unfolding before us in this pivotal season. On the National Mall, in just days, a nation will humble itself at the foot of an ancient altar—the Washington Monument. A gathering unlike any in our lifetime will unfold: the Rededicate 250, a solemn and joyous proclamation of this nation as one Nation under God. In preparation, President Trump read 2 Chronicles 7:14 aloud from the oval office: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Completed in 1888 after forty years of struggle, the Washington monument is more than stone and engineering. In the unseen realm, it has functioned as one of the most prominent territorial altars in the nation. Construction officially began on July 4, 1848, with a full Masonic cornerstone-laying ceremony. The Grand Master of the District of Columbia used George Washington’s own Masonic apron and gavel. Masonic lodges from across America donated stones inscribed with their symbols. Its towering obelisk form is not accidental — it is the Egyptian counterpart to the Canaanite Asherah pole.

Both are phallic fertility symbols: the Asherah pole represented the goddess Asherah (consort of Baal), while the obelisk represents the phallus of Osiris and the sun god Ra. Both functioned as high places that claimed territory and released spiritual influence. Its placement on the National Mall, aligned with key government buildings, has long been viewed in spiritual warfare circles as part of a larger symbolic grid reinforcing territorial influence over the seat of American power.

The monument’s path was never smooth. The anti-Catholic Know-Nothing Party seized control of the project in 1855, halted meaningful progress, contributed to years of chaos, leaving an unfinished stump. The Civil War turned the unfinished stump into pastureland and even a slaughterhouse. America’s 1876 Centennial brought federal intervention and completion in 1884–1888. When completed, it was the tallest man-made structure in the world, holding the record until the Eiffel Tower was finished in 1889. The height is often noted in symbolic discussions, as it stands exactly 6,660 inches.

Here lies a tragic irony in American history. In the 1850s, the Know-Nothing Party rose with great fervor, warning against Catholic influence and foreign encroachment. They even disrupted the Washington Monument’s construction, destroying the Pope’s Stone. Yet while they fixated on Catholicism as the great threat, they largely missed — or tolerated — the deeper evil quietly rising within Freemasonry itself. What began as a practical fraternity of stonemasons was being infiltrated by mystical, esoteric, and satanic elements, especially in the higher degrees. This allowed Luciferian symbolism and ungodly covenants to embed themselves into the very architecture and foundations of Washington, D.C., including the Monument. The Know-Nothings fought the wrong battle with the wrong enemy, and the real spiritual stronghold advanced almost unnoticed.

What of Washington the man? George Washington was initiated into Operative Freemasonry in 1752 — a practical fraternity of stonemasons focused on moral character, brotherly love, and Christian ethics. At that time, American Masonry was still relatively benign. Higher degrees — especially in the Scottish Rite — introduced occult symbolism, Hermetic teachings, and Luciferian philosophy that were foreign to the original operative tradition. Washington himself expressed caution in 1798 about subversive influences like the Illuminati potentially working within secret societies, even as he remained a member of the earlier, less corrupted form.

In his correspondence he noted he had not presided over a lodge for over 30 years and rarely attended meetings. One hundred years after the revolution, Washington would not have approved of a monument dedicated to him, given his concerns of the Illuminati within freemasonry growing. In fact, Washington expressly admonished against such a memorial being built during his life. I believe the fruit of Washington’s life demonstrated him to be a committed Christian, though I have concerns about the attachments he may have unwittingly subjected himself to, and our nation. He served as a vestryman in his Anglican church, attended services regularly, required chaplains in the Continental Army, and repeatedly acknowledged the hand of Providence in the birth of the nation. His personal writings are filled with reverence for Almighty God and moral virtue rooted in Scripture.

Dr. William (Bill) Schnoebelen, a former 33rd-degree Freemason, explains how most masons are largely ignorant of the Satanic pact that awaits: “This is something that probably only one in one thousand Masons in America understand. What is the royal secret? It is that you can live forever by sexually vampirizing children. Whether it’s the Mormons, or the Masons, or the witches, or the Vatican. And believe me, we talked to dozens of people in ministry who came to us, who were sodomized as children, who were literally taken to the Masonic Lodge after hours.”

It is with this, I ponder the solemn rededication of America to the one true and living God, taking place in the shadow of a city intentionally laid out by Freemasonic hands. What is whispered in the lower degrees is boldly declared in the 33rd — the worship of Lucifer, the hidden religion of rebellion that has long sought to rule this nation from its capital through stone, symbol, and covenant.

Is my fear of this corrupted terrain much ado about nothing? Or outdated Old Testament thinking? After all, even during the reign of King David — a man after God’s own heart — pagan altars remained widespread across the land. High places dedicated to Baal, Asherah poles, and altars to other Canaanite gods were still active. David did not fully eradicate them. Instead, amid this spiritual contamination, he chose to pitch the Tabernacle of David on Mount Zion — a place of open, veil-less worship and 24/7 praise (2 Samuel 6; 1 Chronicles 15–16; Amos 9:11). He established pure worship in the midst of surrounding idolatry. Just as David confronted the spiritual atmosphere of his day by restoring the Tabernacle, the Rededicate 250 gathering is a direct confrontation at the foot of a pagan altar.

But what bearing does any of this have in 2026? In America?

The Rededicate 250 is a spiritual convention. Months later, after Labor Day, the Republican National Committee will convene its first-ever midterm convention — a “Trump-a-palooza” in the natural — not to nominate, but to rally, to organize, and to reset the battlefield for the 2026 general elections after massive vacancies.

Two conventions.

One in the unseen realm where covenants are forged or broken. One in the visible arena where ballots, candidates, and power are contested. And between them, a spiritual battle rages with fury to derail both.

And that’s the topic for today.

THE TWO CONVENTIONS:

The Importance of Thrones, Tabernacles, and Altars

That Christ is coming back, is something no Christian disputes. It’s in all our creeds and confessions.

But the lack of thought, or preparation we make for His return, showcases how little we truly believe the day could be upon us. The angel Gabriel told Mary about the birth of her Son: “He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High. The Lord God will give him the throne of his father David, and he will reign over Jacob’s descendants forever; his kingdom will never end (Luke 1:32).”

Revelation 19:11-16 states:

“Then I saw heaven opened, and behold, a white horse! The one sitting on it is called Faithful and True… He will tread the winepress of the fury of the wrath of God the Almighty. On his robe and on his thigh he has a name written, King of kings and Lord of lords.”

What is truly happening in Washington D.C. May 17th is far greater than a single gathering. It is the coming together of two divine realities: the Tabernacle of David and the Throne of David — realities that every believer is called to hold in this present age until Christ returns.

The Tabernacle: The Place of Intimacy and Worship

The Tabernacle speaks of God’s dwelling among His people and unhindered access to His presence. While Moses’ Tabernacle in the wilderness was veiled and restricted, David did something revolutionary. He pitched a simple tent on Mount Zion, placed the Ark of the Covenant inside, and established continuous worship — day and night, with singers and musicians ministering before the Lord, arguably, without a veil (1 Chronicles 15–16; 2 Samuel 6). The text never mentions a veil, inner curtain, or Holy of Holies separation in David’s tent — a striking omission given how detailed the instructions for Moses’ Tabernacle were (Exodus 26), as well as the Temple after David’s death. I believe the Tabernacle of David was a foretaste of the New Covenant: No veil = direct access to God through worship and relationship. This is why James quoted Amos 9:11 in Acts 15:16 — the restoration of David’s Tabernacle includes Gentiles having open access to God without the old barriers. Amos prophesied its restoration: “In that day I will restore David’s fallen shelter — I will repair its broken walls and restore its ruins — and will rebuild it as it used to be.” (Amos 9:11)

The Throne: The Seat of Authority and Rule

The Throne speaks of kingship, government, and righteous dominion. The Lord promised David: “Your house and your kingdom will endure forever before me; your throne will be established forever (2 Samuel 7:16).” This promise is fulfilled in Jesus Christ. Jesus Himself told the overcomers: “To the one who is victorious, I will give the right to sit with me on my throne, just as I was victorious and sat down with my Father on his throne.” (Revelation 3:21). We are being trained to reign with Him. The parables of the talents and the minas teach that the faithful servant who is trustworthy with little will be given authority over cities when the Master returns (Luke 19:17; Matthew 25:21). Even now, the saints are called to judge the world and exercise spiritual authority (1 Corinthians 6:2-3; 2 Timothy 2:12). We hold the Throne in the present age through prayer, righteous governance, and spiritual warfare, stewarding authority until the King of kings visibly takes His seat. I’m indebted to the teachings of Dale Mast for this understanding.

The Divine Pattern: Tabernacle First, Throne Second — Until He Comes

The genius of God’s order remains: Intimacy (Tabernacle) always precedes and fuels Authority (Throne). David first restored worship, then ruled. We follow the same pattern. The Rededicate 250 gathering on the National Mall is first and foremost a Tabernacle moment — a national returning to open-faced worship, repentance, and consecration before the one true God.

The Assault on the Spiritual Convention

The enemy does not sleep. At the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, an assassination attempt was launched against the President. The assassin missed. The President was fine. But the aftermath was immediate: security concerns escalated, voices in the media whispered that the Mall event — with its crowds, its open stage, its prophetic weight — was now too dangerous. Cancel it, they urged. Postpone it. Let the moment pass.

Simultaneously, a subtler strike unfolded. Mentalist Oz Pearlman, fresh from his appearance on MS NOW, positioned himself near the orbit of power. He needed only sixty seconds with the President. Sixty seconds to plant a seed, to extract agreement, to pry open the mind. In that moment, familiar spirits and monitoring spirits would have fed him the precise words, the intimate details, the tailored suggestion that could have led Trump — even unknowingly — into alignment with the wrong covenant.

Familiar spirits are those demonic companions that attach through generational lines, occult exposure, or national sin. They supply hidden knowledge, impersonating insight, whispering “revelations” that feel personal and true. Monitoring spirits are the watchers — the surveillance agents of the enemy’s hierarchy — gathering real-time intelligence on thoughts, prayers, movements, and decisions. Together they form a demonic intelligence network, amplifying the mentalist’s craft so that what appears as brilliant showmanship is actually a targeted spiritual probe. Oz did not get his sixty seconds. The opportunity was lost in a single heartbeat. The President remained untouched. The rededication stands.

The Territory of DC: Ley Lines, Territorial Spirits, and the Masonic Phallus

This battle is not abstract. It is fought on consecrated ground — the National Mall itself, at the base of the Washington Monument. It sits at the intersection of ley lines — those invisible straight alignments said to channel earth energies but, in the spiritual warfare lens, function as demonic highways. Ley lines connect ancient pagan sites, temples, and modern power centers, allowing territorial spirits to move with ease across regions.

Territorial spirits — the “princes” of Daniel 10, the rulers and authorities of Ephesians 6:12 — claim dominion over cities and nations. Washington, D.C., with its deliberate Masonic street layout (the inverted pentagram, the Goat Head of Mendes), its obelisks, and its temples of power, is a contested high place. The enemy knows the stakes. If the rededication proceeds with the people’s hearts aligned, the land can be healed. The covenant renewed.

In the New Testament, we see this principle continue, though transformed by the finished work of Christ. The Apostle Paul, standing in Athens, used the existing altar to the “unknown god” as a strategic point of contact to proclaim the one true God (Acts 17:22–23). He did not tear it down physically in that moment but confronted the spiritual reality behind it with truth, turning a pagan altar into a bridge for the gospel. The cross itself became the ultimate altar — where Jesus offered the once-for-all sacrifice that disarmed every principality and power (Hebrews 13:10–12; Colossians 2:15).

A Necessary Caution for Healthy Balance

As we engage this altar warfare, we must walk carefully. The power lies not in empty ritualism — reciting formulas, performing dramatic gestures, or obsessing over demonic hierarchies as if the cross were insufficient. Such approaches can slide into superstition or works-based striving. Let us not replace relationship with ritual.

Presidents, kings, and leaders in this hour sit as figurative and spiritual kings, placed in seats of authority much like Adam was in the beginning — seeking revelation from the Father on how to govern righteously in the midst of chaos. God does not need to “come down”; the veil thins when we are seated with Him in the heavenly places (Ephesians 2:6). In that seated position, time itself can appear frozen. The Apostle Paul was caught up to the third heaven and received a lifetime’s worth of wisdom in what may have been mere seconds (2 Corinthians 12:2–4). That same kind of accelerated, supernatural wisdom is available to those who dwell in the high places — not as a mystical escape, but as the practical equipping needed to govern the world’s affairs against demonic powers. The rededication is preparation for the King’s return. When President Trump and the people gather beneath the Monument from a posture of Davidic intimacy.

If outright cancellation of the rededication fails, the demons pivot. They will attempt to flood the Mall with a celebration of pantheism — many gods, many paths, interfaith multiculturalism. Speakers from every tradition will be invited under the banner of “unity.” The singular focus on the one true God will be diluted. The blessing promised in Scripture — forgiveness, healing, restoration — will be eroded into a generic feel-good pluralism. The altar of the Lord will be shared with the altars of Baal. This is the classic strategy: when direct opposition fails, corrupt the sacrifice.

This is why the Washington Monument is no safe harbor, but rather a physical marker rooted in Lucifer’s Kingdom, clutching to any scheme that allows it to masquerade as an angel of light. And just like that, we have to deal with the UFO declass, promising to change how we see the Bible.

The Natural Convention: More Than Celebration — A Secure Reset

The spiritual convention on the Mall will not stand alone. It will be answered by the natural convention after Labor Day. This has never occurred for Republicans. So, I say it a second time. Why would we need a first ever convention in an off year? Because the RNC gathering must become the organizing hub for a new and secure election after finally draining the swamp. The latest Supreme Court decision on gerrymandering has opened the door for rapid redistricting and reconfiguration. Mass vacancies are coming — through tribunals, resignations, or exposure of compromised candidates. The system is being hollowed out. We will need to fill those seats quickly.

Look to the data point of Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 2003 California recall of Gray Davis. In a matter of weeks, a special election was called, candidates qualified, and a new governor was elected. The machinery moved at speed when the people demanded it. The same can happen here. The midterm convention is the perfect platform: not merely to celebrate past victories, but to vet, recruit, and anoint a new slate of America First candidates under secure protocols.

The Assault on the Natural Convention

As its currently comprised, the RNC is a wholly corrupt entity. A convention without mass vacancies to fill will be a major disappointment. Preferably after trials for treason are conducted. I see no victory in Republicans retaining a majority, if it consists of the same culprits that stood by as the soft coup of Trump was allowed. Blood money is the primary weapon of the devil and the antichrist. Every stolen tax dollar, every misappropriated resource, carries the literal life-blood of American taxpayers.

This is what we are up against. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently confirmed that between 5% and 10% of the entire federal budget — up to $600 billion per year — is lost to fraud, waste, and abuse. These are not abstract numbers.

Ten percent is a tithe. A. Satanic. Inverted. Tithe. Stolen from you.

It represents the blood money that has long funded ungodly systems and empowered the very altars we now confront. The mixture of this blood money is what undoes the work of the Church and the Kingdom: it pollutes resources, conjures familiar and monitoring spirits, and blocks the flow of true dominion.

The antidote, according to Dr. Francis Myles, is priesthood: We the People need to stop looking at tainted money as the solution to our problems; mimicking the world’s systems; playing the democrats’ games better than they do. Instead, we become currency in God’s hand. That’s right, humanity itself, a royal priesthood, is God’s true currency — created in His image for dominion (Genesis 1:26). When a nation yields at the altar — cleansing its blood-stained systems, surrendering its economy, and presenting itself as living currency — the veil thins, supernatural wisdom descends, and authority is released from the Throne of David. The Rededicate 250 is such a yielding. It is the nation saying, “Here we are. Spend us.”

The New Markers of Victory

The battle will not end in cancellation or dilution. It will end in transformation.

A new gateway rises: the Trump Triumphal Arch, standing tall at Columbia Island, inscribed with “One Nation Under God.” It marks the entry into a renewed capital.

And then the boldest act of all: I pray that one day we move beyond entry into a renewed capital still haunted by pagan altars, and transform the heart of the capital. A public works project to circumcise the Washington Monument. The tip — that ancient phallic capstone — is cut away. An engineered harness is retrofitted, transforming the obelisk into the shape of a cross. At night, its reflection will shine pure in the Reflecting Pool, recently cleaned and restored under Trump’s direction.

Afterall, the Kings after David took bolder action than he at the appropriate time. King Hezekiah removed the high places, smashed the sacred stones, cut down the Asherah poles, and even destroyed the Mosaic bronze serpent that had become an idol (2 Kings 18:4). King Josiah burned vessels made for Baal and Asherah, tore down high places across Judah and former Israel, killed pagan priests, and desecrated their altars with their own bones (2 Kings 23:4–20). The Bible speaks plainly and repeatedly about what to do with ungodly altars. God commanded Israel to tear them down (Deuteronomy 12:2-3). The phallus of power becomes the cross of Christ. The ley lines are broken. The territorial spirits are displaced. The covenant stands.

The spiritual rededication humbles the nation before the one true God. The natural convention organizes the people for the fight ahead. The enemy’s schemes — the bullet, the mentalist’s probe, the flood of false unity — all fall short. This is the moment. The Mall will gather. The convention will assemble. The land will be healed. Let the conventions begin.

David K. Clements is a seasoned attorney, former law professor, filmmaker and dedicated advocate for election integrity and constitutional rights. If you think he’s on to something, consider being a monthly sponsor of his independent journalism at:

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