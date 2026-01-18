“Thy Will Be Done: A Case Presented on Earth and in Heaven”

I RECALL MY OCTOBER 4, 2021, EMPLOYMENT TERMINATION HEARING. No objections allowed. Conflicts of interest raised and ignored. No confrontation of fact witnesses allowed. Doctored transcripts. An administrative court went through pre-scripted motions to silence the only Professor at New Mexico State University to publicly stand up for the health of students and faculty. I was fired days later.

A month ago, I stood in Georgia, speaking on election integrity. Late nights. Crowded rooms. Conversations that ran until the lamps dimmed. One evening my host, a woman of bold faith, asked if I had ever heard of the “Courts of Heaven.” She spoke carefully.

She and other intercessors would present cases in the spirit. Through prayer. Seeking justice. Mercy. For the country. For broken things. She looked sheepish. Concerned I might think her silly. An attorney. Former law professor. Surely, I would dismiss it as fanciful.

I didn’t think her silly at all. I had heard about the Courts of Heaven on a podcast with Robert Henderson. He laid out the concepts. Heavenly courtroom. God as Judge. Satan the accuser. Believers as petitioners. Jesus as the great advocate. His people pleading the blood of grace, not our works.

My curiosity was piqued. In the courts of Earth, I was considered an expert. Years prosecuting cases at the highest levels, teaching law at university. Drafting complaints. Arguing motions. Cross-examining witnesses.

But in the Courts of Heaven, I was a novice. The Lord’s Prayer already provided a peak behind the curtain. “Our Father who art in heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, Thy will be done, on earth as it is… in heaven.”

I had recited those words countless times yet never grasped how deeply the prompt should extend to every walk of life. I had read of Heavenly Courts in Scripture, but I never treated the words as real enough to take my own concerns there.

Daniel 7:9-10

“As I looked, thrones were placed, and the Ancient of Days took his seat; his clothing was

white as snow, and the hair of his head like pure wool; his throne was fiery flames; its wheels

were burning fire. A stream of fire issued and came out from before him; a thousand

thousands served him, and ten thousand times ten thousand stood before him; the court sat

in judgment, and the books were opened.”

Daniel 7:26-27 continues:

“But the court shall sit in judgment…. And the kingdom and the dominion and the

greatness of the kingdoms under the whole heaven shall be given to the people of the saints

of the Most High; his kingdom shall be an everlasting kingdom, and all dominions shall

serve and obey him.”

Covid tyranny. Forced injections. Medical censorship. Mass firings for those who refused the prick. The muzzle. All of it belonged in that Higher Court.

Here’s why. Proverbs 6:16-19 states:

There are six things that the LORD hates, seven that are an abomination to him:

haughty eyes, a lying tongue, and hands that shed innocent blood,

a heart that devises wicked plans, feet that make haste to run to evil,

a false witness who breathes out lies, and one who sows discord among brothers.

So, I, the lawyer, asked my Georgia friend, the prayer warrior, if she would consider representing me in the Courts of Heaven. My legal ordeal with New Mexico State University. The wrongful termination. The mandate. A very real lawsuit I filed in a very real courthouse.

And that’s the topic for today:

“Thy Will Be Done: A Case Presented on Earth and in Heaven”

My friend beamed with excitement, astonishment that I would place such faith in her, and that instead of dismissing her, I saw her wisdom and experience as a missing weapon in an arsenal to fight the greatest act of human genocide in modern history.

She called a close friend to serve as “co-counsel.” I sent them the real pleadings. The Complaint filed September 17, 2025. Breach of contract. Violation of the New Mexico Unfair Practices Act. The Defendants’ Motion to Dismiss saying I was too late to bring my claims. My Response. All of it.

With the knowledge I had a court date January 12th (this past Monday) to see if my lawsuit would survive. I’ll let you know how I fared in a minute. In any event, a couple of weeks ago, my “spiritual attorneys” and I met on Zoom.

They called my case—for presentment it in the Courts of Heaven.

The screen held our faces. Intercessors who knew the realms. We began with a prayer of gratitude, at how great are Father in Heaven is. We approached the doors to a Holy courtroom, while our prayers of gratitude acted as a magnet for a cloud of witnesses, angels, heavenly hosts to fill seats expanding as far as the eye can see. Demon attorneys also stood at the ready, just like in Zechariah 3:1-5 where Satan stood at Joshua’s right hand to accuse him.

But before the Judge entered the room, preparations had to be made. It began with confession. My sins. My own looking to the law of man before considering law of God. My anger at the hurt the system hurled at me, and the hatred I felt towards my accusers. My silence when I should have spoken sooner.

I repented.

The demons flinched. Realization dawning that I carried a full pardon. No crime levied would stick.

While I confessed, I imagined an angelic bailiff declaring, “All rise!”

God The Judge took His seat. Christ the Great Advocate appeared at my table. As our petitions began, I picture our words rising as incense from golden bowls, just as in Revelation—prayers of the saints, gathered and presented before the throne, becoming a sweet aroma that invites God’s presence. These aren’t fleeting whispers; they’re preserved, building until they overflow into divine action.

I then envisioned actively forgiving my enemies, and willing myself to love what I found to be unlovable. Those that slandered me. Those that stole my job. After all, how could God forgive my many offenses and give me mercy, if I did not extend His mercy to others?

It’s very important when we approach God in a legal setting, to avoid hypocrisy and invite a legal judgment that could boomerang against the petitioner. This can be done by justifying our petition by pointing to our works relative to others, or adopting Satan’s role as an accuser. God will only dispense perfect justice, so it is important not to screw up His Judgment.

Then we called witnesses. Fact witnesses from NMSU that presided over my termination hearing. Callous, unfeeling, unprepared, disinterested in any of the legal defenses I provided. My termination hearing was nothing but a formality. We called forth the opposing counsel from the motion hearing to come. We called the presiding judge on earth.

All before the cloud from Hebrews. Angels. Saints. We petitioned God to redeem the law, to visit my accusers in the natural, and remind them of God’s royal law, free of deception, coercion, and lies. I thought of Scrooge being visited by Jacob Marley wrapped in spectral chains. Chains that rattled a conscience clear. To remind my earthly judge, and lawyers that play at justice, that Yahweh’s Jurisdiction never ends. It covers every earthly bench. We asked God to expose the legalism of the world. Hold the benefactors accountable. The ones who forced experimental injections on His children.

The session stretched. Our closing argument was a declaration of the blood of Jesus. And in that moment, as our pleas ascended—mingled with gratitude and the blood’s plea—it felt like the angelic offering in Revelation, where incense and prayers rise to trigger fire from the altar, cast down to shake the earth with thunder and judgment.

We bound spirits. Greed. Control. Fear. We loosed truth. Mercy. Not with briefs or precedents. But with faith rooted in the Word. Like Paul binding spirits. Like Peter declaring healing. My legal team prayed that evil would be confounded. Technology used to pervert justice would crash. That lies uttered would be exposed. I listened more than I spoke. Learning the language. The posture. The rookie humbled.

We concluded our petitions in the Courts of Heaven, and received a verdict: “Go forward and boldly represent the righteousness of God at the hearing to dismiss my lawsuit on January 12, 2026.

The day came.

Judge Arrieta. Opposing counsel ready. Press in the digital benches. Salivating for a news verdict that said “case dismissed.” In fact, one of the “journalists,” was a demon of old that worked for the Associated Press, Morgan Lee, that took pictures of my young children without my permission. God knows for what reason. Just know the lives of my wife and children have been threatened by the press’ negligence, by curses levied by witches and warlocks, and it disturbs me that a grown man had need to photograph my child, when his intent has always been to destroy my name.

The former professor who fought the mandates.

Oral arguments ran an hour. Out the gates, opposing counsel lied, and was caught immediately.

His Reply full of lies and the technology that facilitated it crashed.

I laid out the reasons for the timing of my filing.

They countered. That I was time barred. The judge heard it all.

What opposing counsel thought was a slam dunk dismissal, wasn’t.

Case not dismissed.

I was spared that day. Renewed arguments set for a later date. The case breathes still.

Some will read this and shake their heads. Why speak of heavenly courts now, when the earthly one hangs in limbo? What if the judge sees this video? What if opposing counsel reads these words? What if I lose? Couldn’t that risk a public outcry, that the God of Abraham, Jacob, and Professor Clements, did not hear my petitions?

Because Hebrews 11:6 states:

“Without faith it is impossible to please him, for whoever would draw near to God must believe that he exists and that he rewards those who seek him.”

I have faith. I want to please Him. And I seek a reward from my Father in Heaven.

The verdict from the Courts of Heaven was clear: Represent the righteousness of God against a system that harmed its own. A university that exposed students to risks—miscarriages, myocarditis in the young, aggressive cancers rising faster than statistics should allow.

I think of David’s boldness versus Goliath.

1 Samuel 17:45-47, David states:

“You come to me with a sword and with a spear and with a javelin, but I come to you in the name of the LORD of hosts, the God of the armies of Israel, whom you have defied. This day the LORD will deliver you into my hand, and I will strike you down and cut off your head. And I will give the dead bodies of the host of the Philistines this day to the birds of the air and to the wild beasts of the earth, that all the earth may know that there is a God in Israel, and that all this assembly may know that the LORD saves not with sword and spear. For the battle is the LORD’s, and he will give you into our hand.”

No swords, or javelins, in my court hearing. Rather, words, edicts, and legal shields attempting to cover murderous policies.

Furthermore, the earthly judge who now weighs my case once enforced the same Covid rules in his own courtroom. He ordered the masks. The spacing. Court staff complied. Juries sat apart. Attorneys argued through cloth barriers. My presence in his court was a subconscious affront to the policies he upheld.

So, do I believe I have a chance in Hell before a referee who adopted the very measures that cost me my career?

No.

But I do believe I have a chance in Heaven?

Yes.

Cessationists would call the heavenly session folly. Gifts ceased with the apostles. Miracles too. Warfare means Bible reading. Simple prayers. No heavenly courts. No decrees. Legalism. Old Testament shadows. Grace twisted into rituals.

They are wrong. This is the antithesis of legalism. Legalism demands perfection from man. We offered none. Admitted guilt. Pleaded the finished work. Jesus canceled the debt. Colossians 2:15 says He disarmed the powers. Made a public spectacle of them. We enforced that victory. By faith rooted in Scripture. Not adding to it. Applying it. Testing every prompting.

1 Thessalonians 5:19-21 commands it: “Quench not the Spirit.” Satan and his forces are the true legalists. Accusers of the brethren, as Revelation 12:10 declares. They exploit man’s failure under the law, a law none can keep perfectly but Christ. Absent saving faith in Him, all stand condemned.

But here is the kicker for those that ignore the Old Testament system. Our sins sow seeds that reap earthly harvests, as Galatians 6:7-8 warns. Even for believers secure in salvation, unconfessed iniquity opens doors. Derails divine purpose. Brings consequences. Like the Christian hiding an affair—faith genuine, but seeds of iniquity yielding a shattered marriage. Demons drag those sins before the throne, blocking breakthroughs until confession and repentance clear the way. The deliverance plea isn’t a legal defense. It’s a full pardon. Guilt acknowledged. Debt paid by the blood. Grace navigating a courtroom where works would condemn.

Cessationists flip it backward. They cling to the written word alone. Call it sufficiency. But sufficiency can become an idol. A spouse described as “sufficient” wounds. Think on this. Which is better? A Bible study of God’s Word, all together sufficient, or the Word standing before you. Did Thomas, Peter, Paul, Mary, describe Christ’s visitation as merely “sufficient” or did it lead to a divine transformation that not only led to the creation of the canon we read, but an unspoken revelation that what makes Heaven paradise, is that we can gaze at His face, His wounds, and not just words on a page—though inspired and inerrant. Do you want the poem about your bride, or your bride? The Scriptures, thanks be to God do not make us choose between the poem and the Bride. We get both.

The Triune God is relational. Scripture points to the living Spirit. John 16:13 says: “He guides into truth,” and “He will declare to you the things that are to come.” Free will’s deliberations—pondering the world’s choices against the Spirit’s promptings, and comparing it to the Word of God—is not unbiblical. And that’s exactly what good deliverance ministers seek to do. Do they always get it right? No. We are to grow in maturity in our walk and recognition of His voice.

In the earthly courtroom, as the judge weighed the defendants’ motion—claiming I was “time-barred” from challenging the mandates that shattered careers and lives—cracks in the deception began to widen, not by coincidence, but as echoes of our heavenly petitions. Just days before my hearing, on January 5, 2026, HHS under RFK Jr. overhauled the childhood vaccine schedule, slashing universal recommendations from 17 to 11 diseases and dropping routine shots for flu, COVID-19, and others in favor of “shared clinical decision-making.” This wasn’t a mere policy tweak; it was a federal admission that the science behind broad mandates was flawed, prioritizing informed consent over coercion—the very deception I’ve argued for years.

The agencies that shouted my arguments down with rubber stamps, have been found out and revealed as liars.

Vindication mounted: In June 2025, RFK Jr. had fired the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, reconstituting it with conflict-free experts, leading to the end of newborn hepatitis B shots and COVID endorsements for healthy kids and pregnant women. mRNA funding? Canceled or restricted, acknowledging risks like myocarditis and aggressive cancers that plagued the young—harms I highlighted as universities like NMSU exposed students to experimental perils for federal dollars.

Broader restorations followed—the VA reinstated GI Bill benefits for veterans fired over refusals, per Trump’s executive order—proving mass terminations weren’t just policy but reversible injustice. My case breathes not despite the limbo, but because of it—God’s perfect timing resolving the paradox, turning my stand into a testimony for the afflicted.

As bowls of incense overflow, consider another legal case. Tina Peters. Her appeals hit the Colorado Court of Appeals this week. Oral arguments streamed live. Biblically, her imprisonment while tragic, is the basis for her promotion. Remember, Joseph rose from a pit to a palace, and Paul’s gospel advanced amid prison bonds, where he wrote inspired chunks of the Bible. In heaven’s courts, her case petitions for exposure, with prayers filling bowls until fire falls, resolving delays in His perfect timing. That timing is now. Judges now grill the prosecutor. One charge misrepresented to the jury as felony when it was misdemeanor verbiage. Reversible error. Lawfare against a woman who did her duty. The appeal exposes cracks. Potential mistrial. Freedom on the horizon. Another answered plea from heaven’s halls.

Wider still. National wounds. I walked with J6ers on the 5th anniversary down the same street that resulted in their entrapment. Watched the flowers laid by a mother whose daughter was murdered in cold blood. All while Bill and Hillary dodge Epstein depositions. Recall avoiding a subpoena led to Bannon and Navarro behind bars.

I end with this. Don’t lose hope. Vengeance is His.

Now watch God move.

Jerome Powell under criminal probe for Fed lies.

Bill and Hillary on contempt brink, arrests looming over Epstein skips.

Florida grand jury seats to dismantle Jack Smith collusion against Trump.

John Brennan facing grand jury for Russia hoax. Maduro captured, hauled to the Southern District of New York for a narco trial. The same district where one million Epstein docs were magically unearthed. The same district where investigator Martin Rodil is from, who knows that Maduro, Epstein blackmail, are all linked to our rigged elections.

Democrats’ heated rhetoric against ICE sets stage for Insurrection Act. And now Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirms nationwide fraud investigations launching from the Minnesota model—’We’re going to take this Minnesota map to other 49 states,’ he said, describing ‘bear traps’ snapping with plea deals that expose higher-ups and map entire schemes. Alignment with DOGE and Musk is 100%. No coincidence—this is targeted enforcement echoing our heavenly decrees: bind greed, loose truth. Prayers in the Courts rise as incense, triggering fire that crashes corrupt systems.

The tide turns. Not by shotgun blasts. By targeted decrees in heaven’s halls. The battle His. The victory surges. Readers. Examine your own prayers. Have you gone to the courts of Heaven?

David K. Clements is a seasoned attorney, former law professor, filmmaker and dedicated advocate for election integrity and constitutional rights. If you think he’s on to something, consider being a monthly sponsor of his independent journalism at:

Substack:

or GiveSendGo:

https://www.givesendgo.com/ProfessorDavidClements/donate