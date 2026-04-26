Trump’s Genius: Ciphers, The Science of Jarring Messages, and the Fixer

THE MYSTERIES CALL From the dawn of Scripture, the Lord has invited His people to delight in what He both conceals and reveals.

Deuteronomy 29:29 declares:

“The secret things belong to the Lord our God, but the things that are revealed belong to us and to our children forever, that we may do all the words of this law.”

Proverbs 25:2 adds that:

“It is the glory of God to conceal things,

but the glory of kings is to search things out.”

These verses do not place hidden wisdom on the level of Scripture itself, yet they beckon the Holy Spirit-filled believer to pursue discernment with awe and humility. In an age of information warfare and cultural upheaval, the same Spirit who searches the depths of God (1 Corinthians 2:10) equips us to navigate the world’s signals—without ever elevating any human system above the unchanging Word.

I warned in my last episode that Trump’s messaging would continue to confuse the masses, and that the black-pilling would reach an unbearable crescendo. Some call him the Mad King. Peace, war, straits open, straits close, rinse, repeat. Everyone claims to be right when Trump alters a course that supports their idol of being right. Or they say he is reactionary, a man with no plan, that he is alienating the last vestiges of his base, that he doesn’t care, and his true colors are finally revealed. They demand he reveal plainly what he has concealed.

Fools. He is following God’s template and holding a masterclass in strategic deception with one primary objective in mind: Defeat the City of London’s Transnational Syndicate.

Kill or be killed.

In the dim ballroom of the Washington Hilton the shots came sudden and flat. Trump sat at the head table with his wife and the press people when the hard cracks sounded outside the doors. Secret Service moved fast, no words wasted, hustling the President and the others away. One agent took a bullet square but the vest held and he stayed on his feet. The gunman, a lone fool with weapons, charged and fell. No one inside died.

With threats escalating, midterm election commentary by the blind be damned. Trump knows elections can’t be won until the banking ghouls are put in the ground and their slavish black boxes are stripped from the rigger’s plantation. He will risk being loathed, hated, and maligned until he stands victorious in the arena. Apologies will be offered by those who couldn’t see what he could, but something tells me he won’t forget those that drove knives into his back when it would have been wiser to hold one’s powder.

To understand Trump’s messaging is to understand ciphers, Jack Mezirow’s theory of disorienting disruption, and one of the few men he’s called his mentor: Roy Cohn. We’ll address the relevance of all three shortly.

Historically, ciphers have long served as earthly shadows of God’s divine pattern. The scytale was a Spartan rod. You wrapped a strip of parchment tight around it and wrote the message straight across. When you unwrapped the leather it became a long meaningless string of letters. Only a man with the exact same rod could wrap it again and read the words. The Spartans used it in war. It was simple and it worked until someone lost the rod or the enemy guessed its size.

Caesar used a different way. He moved every letter three places down the alphabet. A became D, B became E, and so on around to Z. The message looked like nonsense but any man who knew the number three could shift it back and read it plain. He sent orders to his generals this way. It was quick and needed no machine, only memory. Later men found it easy to break with counting letters, but for its time it kept secrets.

Thomas Jefferson’s cipher, with its rotating disks of scrambled alphabets, was ahead of its time. He never built it. He never used it. The drawings stayed in his papers for more than a hundred years. When men found them again the army took the idea, made it of aluminum, called it the M-94, and carried it into the Second World War. Navajo men spoke in their own tongue, and the Japanese never understood a word. Such mechanisms were never ends in themselves but practical aids for those entrusted with stewardship in chaotic times.

Fast forward to today. What happens when the enemy is not external, but inside the wire? When the Marxist 5th column occupies the gates, what cipher do you use? How does one bring the public to recognize their plight, while maintaining classified secrets? Where the endgame of sovereignty is attained, rather than chaos? How do you hand apathetic citizens the hard gift Trump tried to give them while they still slept on autopilot?

Be honest.

If they had asked you in 2021 to run a clean election, could you have done it? No.

Did you know all the villains? No.

Were you awake to the full design? No.

That is why it had to go this way. Even if you see it now only darkly, through smoked glass. Trump said the best is yet to come. But pain was part of the lesson. Not just to save the country once, but to keep it saved for the generations still to come. In other words, the happiest of endings.

So, that’s the topic for today:

Trump’s Genius: Ciphers, The Science of Jarring Messages, and the Fixer

The Lord of the Rings is widely considered to have one of the best endings in all of literature. The Ring’s destruction through Gollum’s forced intervention when Frodo could not freely let it go, the Eagles appearing when all hope had been lost, Sauron’s defeat, while tinged with irreversible loss (Frodo’s wounds, the Elves’ departure, the fading of magic). Tolkien coined the term “eucatastrophe”—a “sudden joyous turn” or “good catastrophe” that provides consolation without denying sorrow or finality. He linked this to Christian hope (the Resurrection as the ultimate eucatastrophe), viewing it not as escapist but as a glimpse of deeper joy. The sorrow of the nails, the scourging, repurposed into our great deliverance.

Tolkien, the author, had his great story laden with concealed mysteries. He knew the ending. But the ending only worked if the trials were deadly, wars were fought, heroes died, and the surviving protagonists were changed. The books are perfection.

The films? The best chapter was omitted. Titled “The Scouring of the Shire,” the four hobbits returned to a ruined Shire—trees felled, mills smoking, ruffians with whips. Saruman lurked in Bag End as Sharkey.

Gandalf had told them: “You are grown. My time is over.” No wizard helped. Merry and Pippin raised the hobbits in arms. Frodo led quiet and merciful. They fought and won. At Bag End, Frodo spared Saruman; the wizard stabbed but the blade snapped against Frodo’s hidden mail. Gríma Wormtongue, used and abused, cut Saruman’s throat in a rage, and hobbits shot Gríma down.

They named the street “Sharkey’s End.” The hobbits tore down Saruman’s new works, replanted, rebuilt. They had changed—from soft travelers to captains and stewards. The helpless hobbit was gone; the arc was complete.

In the films, none of this happened. Saruman died early at Orthanc. The Shire remained untouched. The book showed the full circle: the four no longer needed saviors—they saved their own home. This is why Trump did not seize machines in 2020 through an executive order citing foreign interference. We hobbits weren’t ready to take back the Shire.

The Modern-Day Cipher

To understand how the coded game has changed, we must enter the cultural zeitgeist known as Q—a modern, participatory cipher that has captured the attention of millions since its first drops in October 2017. Operating on boards before migrating to more enduring archives, Q posted thousands of cryptic “breadcrumbs:” questions, timestamps, acronyms, and warnings to not scroll past deliberate misspellings, or symbolic references.

The Q cipher functions as an open invitation for “Anons” (collective researchers) to apply pattern recognition—deltas (precise time alignments), movie metaphors, numerical markers, and event cross-verification—against open-source news and statements. Q explicitly distinguished its own role as originator from that of the Anons who would “do the research” and connect the dots.

I’m not a “Q” guy per se. I’m a Bible guy. But I’ve reached many of the same conclusions these analysts have about what Trump is doing, using my background as an investigator and prosecutor. It’s forced me to concede, whatever “Q” is, it’s something. Reasonable minds can differ, up to a point, on what kind of an “op” Q is. Some say that it’s a call back to Operation Trust, a tactic to glue eyes to screens, a way to shift activism in the real world to a social media echo chamber controlled by an algorithm. A black hat gig. Let me say at the outset, I don’t believe this to be true.

But, for fear of losing the cynics listening in, please know my musings are not designed to win you over, or to drive a stake into the heart of something so largely misunderstood. So, let me repeat what Q’s true significance is: It’s a participatory cipher where the military can achieve its core objectives without divulging classified secrets. Whether you think the military is bad or good will affect how you see the second objective. But if white hats are in control, the objective is this: to foster critical thinking and seed ideas into the public’s psyche that are so entrenched that citizens can not only reclaim their sovereignty, but keep it for generations.

After decades of brainwashing, only a tool of this kind could stir those who were slumbering. Here’s an example. The 2018 drop declaring: “[POPE] will be having a terrible May” stands as a timestamped marker. Believers watching April 2026 developments—Trump’s pointed Truth Social critiques of Pope Leo XIV’s Iran stance—see a multi-year delta unfolding, not as fulfilled prophecy, but as confirmation of an institutional enemy long identified by the military as a vessel for corruption, pedophilia, and human trafficking. With the military holding all the cards to expose evil at a time of its choosing. And something remarkable happens when you start replacing the word “Iran”—which nothing more than a proxy state for the City of London—with the name “Rothschild,” “Medici” or “Orsini.” You begin to see the world players differently. Trump’s critics have no heart for the people of Iran. They are defending the ancient banker elite. Whether the Pope in power was Francis or Leo is irrelevant. Last year, Francis died in April. Let’s see if May disclosure is incoming.

The focus on Catholic Church child abuses—historical reassignments, cover-ups, and failures to protect the vulnerable—fits a pattern. The drops never catalogued scandals exhaustively; they posed questions that invite Spirit-led research into “when does a Church become a playground?” Believers anchored in Scripture (Ephesians 5:11 on exposing unfruitful works of darkness) use these cultural signals to discern.

Far from a random outburst, the drop and Trump’s Truth post display a calculated rhythm consistent with military PSYOP doctrine: planned influence through selective information, ambiguity, provocation, and the deliberate withholding of full context to elicit reactions that later vindicate the initial framing. Trump withholds operational details, deploys provocative phrasing (all-caps emphasis, unconventional spellings treated by some as deliberate markers), and times statements to precede verifiable shifts. The deleted AI image of a healer figure, later explained as “me as a doctor… had to do with the Red Cross,” initially drew mockery. Yet the partial revelation suggests the Red Cross is at the epicenter of human trafficking in war-torn regions. Think Haiti, Ukraine, and yes, Catholic Charities are a frequent player.

Critics share their disappointment when analysts “date fag,” a slang term attributed to a type of prophecy that doesn’t come true. Did the Pope have a bad May in 2019, 2020, 2023, 2024 … and so on and so forth, where anyone providing their slop can point to a negative headline as proof of Q’s veracity. All fair points, until you forget that Trump has an endgame. And it’s not mid-tier players. It’s not even Obama or Hillary. It’s the City of London bogeyman.

Now, let’s quickly address the other criticisms of Q. Some treat it as a one-stop Rosetta stone, a modern-day tool of divination, intertwining occultic mysticism, gematria, where acolytes see everyone wearing a mask, everyone a character, with no real-world consequences for the “good” actors they see on the screen. For many, “just asking questions” has become a shallow veneer for poor analysis. Wild accusations about virtually everyone with zero accountability from anonymous accounts have kept many a critical thinker outside the gates.

These criticisms have everything to do with the spiritual health of the anonymous researcher, and little to do with the questions presented by Q. Alternatively, the weird stuff that flooded the internet about Elvis being alive were hallmarks of infiltrators whose intention was to subvert the operation from its inception. When looking at the “drops” themselves, however, Q never presents a framework that supplants the Bible. Quite the opposite. Q emphatically states it does not consist of prophets. In other words, where the Holy Spirit is absent, no matter the tool, demons look for a way in to steer our thinking. And if that doesn’t suffice, human chaos agents seek the same end.

Now, some may be nodding their heads that, yes, it’s a military operation, but the military is run by black hats wanting to keep us enslaved. They point to Operation Trust, a sophisticated Soviet counterintelligence deception campaign conducted by the Soviet secret police from 1921 to 1927. The Soviets fabricated a fictitious anti-Bolshevik monarchist organization called the Monarchist Union of Central Russia, which was internally known as “the Trust.” It was presented as a powerful underground network capable of overthrowing the Bolshevik regime from within. In reality, the entire organization was controlled by Soviet agents and served as a honeypot to lure real opponents—particularly White Russian émigrés and foreign intelligence operatives—into revealing themselves, making contact, or traveling into the Soviet Union where they could be arrested or eliminated.

I’ve mulled over this possibility for Q, and over the years of careful study, come to an abiding conviction that the critique doesn’t hold. The awakening of the public to the darkness and evil within our corrupt government is resounding. Congressmen Tony Gonzales and Eric Swalwell resigned for their sexual misdeeds. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick joins them over her plunder. Omar exposed and losing it. Blanket J6 pardons and freedom from the American gulag also defies such an interpretation. Operation Trust imprisoned. Trump liberated. This is not to say there are not remaining pockets, or factions within the military that are steered by darkness. There are and always will be.

Compared to others, I am a novice on the drops. I’m not former military. And I don’t have a “bat phone” where I can call up the President directly. I’m not read into any plan. I’m a mere civilian. But this civilian mastered the criminal justice system at the highest level, and taught law at university as an expert among experts. I know what it takes to put bad people away better than most.

So, I say the following without reservation. To save our country from the precipice and bring traitors to justice, will require the military, tribunals, and consequences for TREASON of the highest order. There is no other way.

This is what I mean. A racketeering/RICO case, which I have personally handled, may work just fine against the mafia, or a cartel, but it would shatter against an enemy comprised of captured intelligence agencies where bad actors wield badges, and government credentials. We’re talking about the real SYNDICATE brought to cinematic life in Mission Impossible, or as my friend General Holt says, SPECTRE from the Bond films. The DOJ alone is not cut out for such villainy. Until Trump reclaimed the White House, the DOJ was part of the syndicate. Kash Patel’s promise of a grand conspiracy case in Florida may all be well and good, but hear me now: it is a secondary, or complementary piece to the real plan. The Southern Poverty Law Center indictments for wire fraud are suited for the DOJ. The Rothschild family, not so much. Only a televised military tribunal will do.

And on cue, excuse the pun, Operation Hypersonic Clarity is here. This front-facing operation is for the public. It’s not the military’s true design.

The Military. Does. Not. Announce. How. It. Fights. Wars.

Second, pay attention to the captured media’s revulsion towards “QAnon,” something Q explicitly states does not exist. Q has named human trafficking, pedophilia, Luciferian cartels, and rigged elections as the enemy. What better enemy could the good and righteous possibly have? Notice the mainstream’s ridicule. If Q is nothing, why give it the attention, or derision?

In Matthew 12:25-32, Jesus was accused of driving out demons through the demon Beelzebul. He knew their thoughts and said to them, “Every kingdom divided against itself will be ruined, and every city or household divided against itself will not stand. If Satan drives out Satan, he is divided against himself. How then can his kingdom stand? And if I drive out demons by Beelzebul, by whom do your people drive them out?” What kingdom does the captured media belong? God or Satan?

Third, President Trump has never antagonized, or distanced himself, from Q. Rather, he has deftly embraced it. It’s odd how well-known pundits will offer geopolitical analysis and hot takes seeded by legacy media they know to be controlled by ABC agencies, but will walk past Q, mocking its adherents as Qtards. Who is more worthy of derision? Those spoon-fed by Rupert Murdoch at FOX, or citizen journalists weary of all gatekeepers?

Where do I stand?

Spirit-filled believers should approach the Q zeitgeist with the same discernment applied to any cultural artifact. The Holy Spirit does not require Q drops to reveal truth, yet He can use them—as He uses history, art, or current events—to sharpen our eyes for the unseen realities shaping our world. The drops’ emphasis on “future proves past,” “news unlocks message,” and “everything has meaning” echoes the biblical call to test all things and hold fast to what is good (1 Thessalonians 5:21). I’ve seen many Spirit-filled autists. Those whose discernment is next level. Private citizens that could easily fill the role of analyst at any of the three-letter agencies. Think Jack Ryan, but without the CIA gig.

Scared of being duped? Good. You should be. Should you question Q? Absolutely. But to walk past it, is to miss something that integrates over a decade’s worth of critical analysis of past and current events. Are you the person with such hubris to think you have war-gamed our Republic’s condition more than the military, or the President?

The study of Q provides a highly integrated way to navigate a narrative storm. Anxiety at posts that unsettle is replaced with an impulse to examine Trump’s messaging in order to unlock the participatory cipher.

But … that doesn’t necessarily explain why Trump’s messaging is so brutish.

The Jarring Message

The way to understand Trump’s style of communication is to study the work of Jack Mezirow, the founder of the transformative learning theory. Trump’s social media messaging aligns closely with key triggers in Mezirow’s work, particularly the “disorienting dilemma” phase. Mezirow described transformative learning as a process where adults encounter experiences that contradict their existing “frames of reference” (deeply held assumptions, habits of mind, or meaning perspectives). These dilemmas prompt critical reflection, rational discourse, and ultimately a more inclusive, open worldview. Trump’s posts frequently deliver blunt, hyperbolic, nickname-laden, and institution-challenging content that can jar recipients out of complacency, especially those embedded in mainstream media or establishment narratives.

Trump’s style—direct accusations, all-caps emphasis (implied in tone), personal nicknames (“Sleepy Joe,” “Crooked Joe,” “Lyin’ Kamala”), and repeated framing of opponents/media as deceptive—intentionally disrupts taken-for-granted assumptions. This mirrors Mezirow’s catalyst: a sudden contradiction that creates emotional tension (anger, surprise, doubt) and forces reevaluation.

Posts labeling coverage as “Fake News” or accusing the Department of Justice of being “weaponized” directly contradict the frame many hold that mainstream institutions are objective. For example, one post states: “Sleepy Joe Biden and Comrade Kamala Harris ridiculously accuse me of wanting to ‘weaponize’ the Justice Department, when they have done all of the weaponizing.” Another mocks a “Fake News Conference” by Kamala Harris, calling her “totally EXHAUSTED” and desperate.

For someone assuming media/government fairness, this creates a dilemma: “If these institutions are unbiased, why does Trump consistently expose contradictions?” This can spark the theory’s critical reflection phase—questioning sources of one’s beliefs.

Holiday or endorsement posts mix celebration with sharp attacks, e.g., “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country...” while listing policy wins. These violate expectations of presidential decorum or neutral discourse, creating emotional disorientation for those whose frame equates “leadership” with politeness. It forces self-examination: “Are my assumptions about ‘appropriate’ politics limiting my view of effectiveness?”

Two April 2026 Truth Social posts reveal a textbook use of jarring, controversial messaging to shatter existing frames of reference.

First, let’s revisit the Pope controversy. On April 12, 2026 Trump calls Pope Leo “WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy,” accuses him of ignoring COVID-era church persecutions while criticizing the Trump administration, rejects a pope who would allow Iran a nuclear weapon or oppose U.S. actions in Venezuela, and claims the Church only chose an American pope to “deal with President Donald J. Trump.” He ends by urging Leo to “get his act together” and stop “catering to the Radical Left.”

Disorienting dilemma created: Many assume the pope is above partisan politics, a moral authority who should remain neutral or focus on peace. Trump’s direct, insulting language (“WEAK,” “terrible,” “get his act together”) and implication that Leo was installed as a political tool violate this sacred/profane boundary. It forces the dilemma: “If my spiritual leader can be wrong (or politically motivated) on crime, Iran nukes, and Venezuela, what does that say about my uncritical deference to religious authority?”

And like clockwork, the Pope’s recent meeting with Obama operative David Axelrod was publicized, along with a picture of a younger Pope Leo protesting alongside communists. Given enough time, Trump detonates his opposition.

The second Truth post example is this: On April 9, 2026, Trump declared Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have “Low IQs,” calls them “stupid people,” “NUT JOBS,” “TROUBLEMAKERS,” “LOSERS,” and “Bankrupt,” mocks their careers and personal lives, and contrasts them with “true MAGA.” He ties their Iran-nuclear criticism to disloyalty and notes he could “get them on my side anytime” but chooses not to.

Disorienting dilemma created: This is a classic intra-movement purge framed as intellectual and moral reckoning—highly disruptive for the MAGA ecosystem. Many assume former allies (podcasters, influencers) are permanent fellow travelers. Labeling them low-IQ traitors over Iran policy forces the dilemma: “If these voices I trusted now oppose strength against the #1 terror sponsor, were my assumptions about movement unity and foreign-policy purity wrong?”

Audiences who value independent conservative commentary now confront Trump’s willingness to personally destroy reputations (“should see a good psychiatrist,” Sandy Hook hoax reference, etc.). It contradicts the narrative that any of these influencers are truly MAGA, or independent media. What happens if we learn that everyone Trump identified has received funding from our nation’s enemies? What if our perceptions of what constitutes independent media is still too low a resolution?

That we need to focus.

FOCUS.

The Fixer

The last piece of the puzzle to understand Trump’s messaging is this. Roy Cohn was born in 1927, sharp as a switchblade, Columbia law by twenty. He prosecuted the Rosenbergs in the electric chair days of the Cold War, then stood as chief counsel to Senator McCarthy, hunting reds and breaking men in the hearings that burned bright and left ash. After that he came home to Manhattan, a fixer for the powerful and the dirty—mob bosses, tycoons, the archdiocese, anyone who paid and needed a killer in court. He lived loud at Studio 54, denied what he was, and died in 1986 of AIDS, still calling it liver cancer, disbarred and alone. He met young Donald Trump at a nightclub in 1973.

The government had sued the Trumps for steering black tenants away from their buildings. Old hands said settle quiet. Cohn said fight. He told the kid: countersue the bastards. They settled without admitting a thing, and Cohn spun it as total victory. From then until his death, Cohn was lawyer, mentor, and the hard voice on the other end of the phone. He taught Trump how the world really worked, not in books but in blood and ink. Here are the six dark lessons Cohn passed on, simple and without mercy:

Never apologize or admit wrongdoing. Weakness invites the knife. Say nothing that sounds like sorry.

Always counterattack, harder than they hit you. When they come at you, go at them twice as mean. Make them regret the first word.

File lawsuits early, file often. Tie them up, bleed them dry, scare the rest. The law is a club.

Set landmines for the media. Feed it, own the headlines, turn every story your way. Publicity is power. Truth bends. Perception wins.

Never concede defeat. Always claim victory. Even when you lose, stand up and say you won. Move on smiling. Sound familiar?

Trump took the lessons deep. He never forgot. In the years after Cohn was gone, the pupil kept the creed. When investigations closed in, he struck back at prosecutors, calling them corrupt, rigging the game against him. He worked the press like a maestro, turning bad days into spectacles where he stood tallest. Even in setbacks, he declared wins, big wins, the best anyone had ever seen. The old man taught the boy how to fight dirty and call it clean. The boy grew into the man who still fights that way, years after the teacher was in the ground. It was a simple code, hard as winter steel, and it carried far.

Even the worst of media have conceded this approach works. If we prevail over the forces of darkness, Q, the disorienting dilemma, and tough guy tactics will be studied for the next thousand years in complete awe.

In the end, ciphers remain earthly aids. They are not Scripture. They do not save. Yet in the hands of a Spirit-filled believer delighting in God’s mysteries, they sharpen discernment amid the nonlinear war of narratives. Historical devices like Jefferson’s wheel trained kings to search; Q’s breadcrumbs and Trump’s posts train modern patriots to notice. Misspellings, timestamps, symbolic images, provocative statements, and visionary discourses like the ones above become invitations to ask: What is being concealed? What is being revealed? And how does the unchanging truth of Christ speak into it?

Victory belongs to those who walk by the Spirit.

As Proverbs 25:2 reminds us, the search itself glorifies the King who conceals. May we, as believers, approach every cultural signal—whether ancient cipher, contemporary drop, presidential post, or community vision—with humility, testing all things, holding fast to what is good, and rejoicing that the ultimate mystery of godliness has been revealed: “He was manifested in the flesh, vindicated by the Spirit” (1 Timothy 3:16).The plan is not man’s; it is the Lord’s.

And because it is the Lord’s, nothing can stop what is coming.

David K. Clements is a seasoned attorney, former law professor, filmmaker and dedicated advocate for election integrity and constitutional rights. If you think he’s on to something, consider being a monthly sponsor of his independent journalism at:

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