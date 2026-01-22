On Monday we dropped the story that a Hart Intercivic machine deleted a legitimate vote during a logic and accuracy test for an upcoming special election. Not only did the voting system report the wrong vote tally, but it also manipulated the ballot image within the system to agree with the fraudulent result. If that occurs in a real election, no one will ever know.

In less than 48 hours, we’ve discovered another bombshell. A voting machine was subverted yet again, during a subsequent logic and accuracy test for the upcoming Texas primaries that will take place in March, which contains local, state and federal races.

We received a second sworn affidavit, this time signed by four witnesses from both political parties, dated January 20, 2026, declaring that the Tarrant County Hart machines created a vote out of thin air. And again, the system manipulated the associated electronic ballot image to show a voting square had been filled in, when the paper ballot had no mark on it at all.

Machine-marked test ballots with a known result were being run through a Hart tabulator. The Democrat candidate for Court of Criminal Appeals, Akey Anyiam, received one vote when the paper ballots had no votes marked for him. The officials and observers checked the ballot image stored in the Hart system and found that a mark had been generated by the system on the digital ballot image.

Tarrant County elections official, Paul Benevides, shrugged off the manipulation as a “dirty screen” and ran the test ballots through another tabulator. The second tabulator also generated the same manipulation on the same ballot, proving the problem wasn’t a “dirty screen” after all, but rather a manipulation that has been programmed into the Hart voting system in Tarrant County. As in the previous case of the deleted votes, the programming to add fraudulent votes is most likely intended to target particular ballot serial numbers.

Incredibly, even after proving that their voting system repeatably deletes and generates votes and manipulates the digital images to match the wrong result, no one in authority seems interested in getting these machines out of Tarrant County. Keep in mind that this manipulation didn’t happen in a hypothetical testing lab, but on real voting machines that will soon be used by real citizens to handle their votes – votes that represent the bedrock of our American society and our most fundamental right to govern ourselves.

Not only are Tarrant County officials ignoring this glaring elephant in the room, but state officials are ignoring it as well. The Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson is poised to re-certify the Hart system with an upgraded software called “Verity Vanguard 1.0” for use across the state. The captured federal Election Assistance Commission recently gave this software a rubber stamp certification to the Voluntary Voting System Guidelines 2.0, making it one of only two which are certified to the 2021 standard. Incredibly, the EAC also certified software from Smartmatic – the same company currently under indictment by the Department of Justice for money laundering and bribery.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is also allegedly withholding from the public an expert report that his office commissioned to evaluate the Hart Intercivic voting system - a report that is expected to be damning. But even the reports that have been published regarding the Hart system raise serious red flags. For example, expert Andrew Appel wrote in his report, “…in recent years we frequently see exploits that string together a chain of vulnerabilities. Thus, I do not consider it far-fetched or extreme to say that it could be feasible for a sophisticated actor to hack a Verity Vanguard voting system, even without insider access, and thereby commit large-scale election fraud.”

Perhaps it is no surprise that the Secretary of State is looking the other way and seeking to protect the status quo, since any admission that the system she implements and oversees can be fraudulent would reflect poorly on her, but it is troubling that Attorney General Ken Paxton has been silent on the cover-up thus far. Especially as his name is on the top of the very ballot, which yesterday, had a fraudulent vote applied to it by the Hart system. Ken Paxton and incumbent John Cornyn are the front runners in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate:

Lineup for U.S. Senate in Texas’ Open Primaries Scheduled for March (Credit to Texas Tribune)

The cast of characters who are doing everything they can to block President Trump’s America first agenda at the national level, would love to see Ken Paxton, a Trump ally, get trampled by incumbent RINO Cornyn. Or if Paxton makes it through the primary, they’d love to see him beaten by the Democrat favorite, Jasmine Crockett, the current hero of the radical left who recently called ICE enforcement of immigration laws “pure racism.” Rigged voting systems can easily be used to install someone like Crockett in a conservative state like Texas.

Line up for the Texas U.S. Senate Seat, Democrat darling Jasmine Crockett will likely face either incumbent Rpublican Senator John Cornyn or Attorney General Ken Paxton

The purpose of the logic and accuracy test is to demonstrate to the public that the voting system will work properly during the election. The tests have demonstrated the opposite - that the system can be expected to fabricate fake votes, delete legitimate ones, and cover it up in the digital ballot images. If the system produces fraud during the test, it will do it during the election.

As Attorney General, Ken Paxton has a duty to enforce Texas state law in this matter. Article 6, Section 4 of the Texas State Constitution says, “In all elections by the people, the vote shall be by ballot, and the Legislature shall provide…regulations as may be necessary to detect and punish fraud…” Texas Election Code, Section 122.001 also has its own Voting System Standards which lists ten basic things with which a voting system must comply. The issues found during the Tarrant County logic and accuracy test violate at least the following four requirements:

“(a) A voting system may not be used in an election unless the system:

(2) is suitable for the purpose for which it is intended; (3) operates safely, efficiently, and accurately and complies with the voting system standards adopted by the Election Assistance Commission; (4) is safe from fraudulent or unauthorized manipulation; (10) is capable of providing records from which the operation of the voting system may be audited.”

In this case, the mandated logic and accuracy test has demonstrated that the voting system is generating fraudulent votes and manipulating the auditable record in violation of the Texas State Constitution and statutes. It must be immediately decertified by state officials.

Lastly, the Department of Justice and President Trump himself must take action on these incidents as federal candidates are on the ballot. As a matter of federal law and national security, voting machines that can be programmed to produce fraudulent results cannot be used. The administration should issue an emergency executive order requiring the hand counting of votes in all federal races with paper ballots at a precinct level and withhold disbursement of Help America Vote Act (HAVA) funds to any location using Hart Intercivic machines.

Local Citizen Activists Call to Action to Decertify Electronic Voting Systems

About the author:

Erin Clements is an election systems auditor, election data expert, and registered professional engineer with 21 years’ experience in infrastructure system analysis.