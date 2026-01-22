The Professor's Record with David Clements

The Professor's Record with David Clements

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathy Stone's avatar
Kathy Stone
15m

Very good!! Love and appreciate ALL you have done over the years Erin! You two are a mighty powerful team. God Bless you for your steadfastness!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Professor David Clements · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture